HOPE MILLS — Tiara Stueck’s ninth-inning two-run home run led the Lumberton softball team to a 4-2 win over South View to give the Pirates a commanding lead in the United-8 Conference standings.

Both teams scored two runs in the seventh inning before Lumberton (15-2, 9-0 United-8) scored twice in the ninth to earn the win. The Pirates now have a two-game lead over South View (11-2, 7-2 United-8) for first place in the conference, and also own the tiebreaker after sweeping the season series.

Lumberton’s two seventh-inning runs both scored on errors. Tiara Stueck singled; courtesy runner Mackenzie Register got to third on an Alona Hanna double, then scored on a throwing error on the play. Hanna stole third base, and when the ball was thrown away she scored for a 2-0 lead.

RBI singles by Kaylie Cook and Kayleigh Smith for South View tied the game in the bottom of the seventh; the Tigers had the bases loaded with one out, with the winning run at third base, but Lumberton’s Halona Sampson escaped the jam.

Alyssa Stone singled with two outs in the ninth before Stueck’s no-doubt blast to left field gave Lumberton the extra-inning lead.

Stueck and Hanna each had two hits; Hanna had two doubles and Stueck had two RBIs.

Cook had two hits with an RBI for South View.

Sampson and South View’s Jordynn Parnell each pitched all nine innings; Sampson allowed two earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts, while Parnell allowed two earned runs on four hits with 15 strikeouts.

Lumberton hosts Fairmont in a nonconference tilt on Saturday.

Bulldogs win at Seventy-First

The St. Pauls softball team earned a dominant 17-3 win in four innings at Seventy-First Wednesday.

Angel Purcell hit a grand slam for the Bulldogs (9-4) and walked three times, finishing with four runs and four RBIs. Ke’Mya Baldwin had two hits and two RBIs, Yomaris Vazquez hit a double with two RBIs and Nevaeh Porter had a triple with two RBIs.

Vasquez and Jerzey Jacobs both pitched for St. Pauls, combining to allow two hits and strike out nine Falcons.

Seventy-First is 1-11.

St. Pauls hosts Fairmont on Friday.