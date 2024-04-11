BELMONT — The UNC Pembroke softball team registered 15 hits and held an 8-6 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but Belmont Abbey rallied and scored three runs to take the opening game 9-8 on Wednesday afternoon at Crusader Field.

The Braves put up five runs in the top of the fifth inning fueled by a grand slam from Olivia Hall to lead 9-3, but the Crusaders scored 10 runs on nine hits in the bottom of the fifth to complete the sweep with a 13-9 victory.

The Braves will return to action on Friday when they welcome Barton to town for American Indian Heritage Day. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at the UNCP Softball Field and admission is free.

Game One

In the opener, Hallie Mele reached in the first for Belmont Abbey (16-13, 8-8 Conference Carolinas) on a fielding error and advanced to second after Sage Farmer drew a walk. Foster Sharpe plated Mele with a double to left center field. Casey Laing lit up the scoreboard with a three-run blast to give Belmont Abbey a 4-0 lead.

Chloe Locklear singled up the middle for UNCP (16-27, 7-9 CC) in the second inning, before a homer over the center field fence from Summer Bullard cut the deficit back to 4-2.

An inning later, MaKenna Sibbett singled up the middle, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a Locklear single down the left field line. Locklear moved to second on a wild pitch, as the Braves put runners on the corners as Emma Eckhart reached on a fielding error and Locklear moved to third. Mackenzie Collins smacked a double into the center field gap to score Locklear as the Braves trailed 5-4.

Kaitlyn King started the Braves’ sixth inning with a lead off triple, followed by a bunt single from Kynley Brewer to put runners on the corners. Jai Deese sent one out of the park for a three-run blast over the center field fence.

In the bottom half, Sage Farmer beat out an infield single and stood on third after a double down the left field line from Ava Elkins. Foster Sharpe knocked an RBI single to center field to put runners on the corners, followed by a two-run single to center field from Bailey Presley.

Locklear was 4-for-4 with an RBI to lead UNCP. Katie Neel (2-5) was the losing pitcher for the Braves.

McKenna Meadors (3-5) earned the win for the Crusaders and Adison Yoder got her third save.

Game Two

UNC Pembroke loaded the bases in the fifth inning of the nightcap after Sibbett reached on a fielder’s choice, Charlotte Rose singled through the left side, and Locklear reached via a fielding error. Olivia Hall smashed a grand slam over the center field fence. Emma Eckhart was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then scored on an RBI single from Mackenzie Collins.

Belmont Abbey loaded the bases in the bottom half with a leadoff single from Foster Sharpe, a walk from Meadors and a single from Bailey Presley. A deep sacrifice fly from Sydney Pon scored Sharpe. Alysa Norman and Sami Kirk each registered an RBI single followed by a two-run double from Hallie Mele. The Crusaders loaded the bases again with a walk and a single, but Sharpe drove in a pair of runs with a single up the middle followed by a two-run double from Meaders. Pon singled up the middle to give BAC a 12-9 lead at the end of the inning.

Hall and Rose had two hits each for UNCP, with Hall recording four RBIs and Rose two. Neel (2-6) took her second loss of the day.

Sharpe and Presley both had three hits and three RBIs for Belmont Abbey, and Meadors (4-5) was the winning pitcher again.