PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke softball team was held scoreless through the first five innings, but a stellar performance in the circle from Summer Bullard and a home run from Jai Deese in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Braves a 2-1 victory over Barton on Friday at the UNCP Softball Field for American Indian Heritage Day.

UNCP registered 11 hits, four of which were home runs, in game two and used a strong showing form Kinsley Sheppard in the circle to complete the sweep with an 11-2 outcome in five innings.

Graduate student Deese finished the series with a home run in each game. The Pembroke native smacked a grand slam in the second game of the doubleheader to become the single season home run leader for the program.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to face Mount Olive.

Game One

Gracelynn Massey singled up the middle in the fourth for Barton (20-20, 9-9 Conference Carolinas) and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Madison Mercer. An RBI triple from Mary Lindsey Harris gave Barton an early 1-0 lead.

Deese knotted the score at 1-1 in the sixth with a solo homer over the left field fence for UNCP (18-27, 9-9 CC). Charlotte Rose singled up the middle and would score on a triple to the outfield gap from Summer Bullard.

Bullard (8-10) earned the win, striking out nine in seven innings pitched, in addition to her offensive impact. Miranda Holmes (15-8) took the loss for the Bulldogs.

Game Two

Bullard beat out an infield single in the second inning before Chloe Locklear lit up the scoreboard with a two-run homer over the center field fence. The Braves put runners on the corners with a fielder’s choice from Marijo Wilkes and an infield single from Kynley Brewer. Deese knocked a single through the middle to score Wilkes.

In the fourth inning, Gracelyn Massey put Barton on the board with a lead off homer over the left field fence.

UNC Pembroke loaded the bases in the bottom half with a trio of infield singles from Emma Eckhart, Wilkes and Brewer. Deese smacked a grand slam over the left field fence to give UNCP an 8-1 lead. The Braves put runners on first and second after MaKenna Sibbett reached on a fielding error and Bullard beat out an infield single, then Locklear sent one out of the park for a three-run blast to extend the hosts lead 11-1.

Locklear had five RBIs in her two-homer game, while Deese also had five RBIs with two hits. Kinsley Sheppard (8-9) earned the win going five innings with six strikeouts.

Massey had two hits and two RBIs to lead Barton. Ali Bunch (2-4) was the losing pitcher.