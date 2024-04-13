BELMONT — Blake Hinson’s solo blast for UNC Pembroke tied the game early, but Belmont Abbey scored six unanswered runs to take Game 1 of the series 7-3, as Drew Stegura settled in to keep the 25th-ranked Braves’ bats at bay during Conference Carolinas action Friday night.

Stegura, the reigning Conference Carolinas and Southeast Region Pitcher of the Week, struck out nine straight over the middle innings.

The Braves (29-11, 12-10 CC) dropped to 18-19 in the all-time series against the Crusaders (21-16, 13-9 CC), snapping a five-game win streak against the hosts in the process.

Hinson’s game-tying blast came with two outs int he second inning to make it a 1-1 game.

Connor Powell led off the third frame for Belmont Abbey with a double, Connor Tucker was hit by a pitch, and Garrett Browder worked a walk to load the bases. Caleb Burr provided a 2-run double, and Jake Andriole added an RBI ground out to make it 4-1 Crusaders.

Andriole added another RBI in the seventh with a single up the middle, and Carter Duhaime tacked on Belmont Abbey’s seventh run with a sac fly to stretch their lead to 7-1.

Spencer Faulkner walked and would come around to score on Joey Rezek’s eighth-inning RBI single for the Braves, while Rezek would come home on Chase Hudson’s RBI double to cut the Crusader lead to 7-3.

Morgan Padgett led UNCP with two hits. H.L. Smith (1-2) took the loss for the Braves.

Drew Stegura (4-2) got the win for the Crusaders after pitching seven innings, allowing five hits and one run with 12 strikeouts. Burr had two hits with a double, two steals and three RBIs for Belmont Abbey and Andriole had two RBIs.

The two squads will wrap up the series Saturday, with a doubleheader set to begin at 1 p.m.

Braves track and field has good showing at Trojan Relays

The UNC Pembroke track & field teams picked up a combined four event titles to highlight action Friday at the Trojan Relays hosted by Mount Olive.

Carina Fiorucci once again won the women’s pole vault, while Sean Townes (400 meters), Elijah Barnette (pole vault), and Gary Parker (discus) brought home first-place finishes on the men’s side.

Fiorucci cleared 3.20 meters, with Townes turning in a time of 48.75 in the 400 meters, Barnette recording a new personal best jump of 3.80 meters in the pole vault, while Parker also established a new personal best of 44.34 meters in the discus.

The Braves will be back in action Saturday as they wrap up the Trojan Relays with the men’s and women’s hammer throw finals.