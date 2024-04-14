LUMBERTON — The Lumberton softball team continued its winning streak Saturday with a 9-2 nonconference win over Fairmont.

Lumberton (16-2) scored four runs in the first, one in the second and four in the fourth as the Pirates earned their 15th consecutive win.

Fairmont (2-11) scored two runs in the fourth.

Aniya Merritt had two hits and stole two bases for Lumberton, breaking the Pirates’ program record for most stolen bases in a career.

Alona Hanna had three doubles and two RBIs for the Pirates, Tiara Stueck had a double and a triple with two RBIs, Alyssa Stone had two doubles and one RBI, Carlee Register had two hits and one RBI, Cameron Honeycutt had one hit and two RBIs and Jaelyn Hammond had one RBI.

Kimberleigh Stevens doubled for Fairmont, Layla Hunt had one hit and Skyler McNeill had an RBI.

Halona Sampson pitched three innings with no hits allowed and eight strikeouts for Lumberton, earning the win; Ava Hanna pitched four innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with six strikeouts, and earned the save.

Peyton Bullock was the losing pitcher for Fairmont.

Both teams resume confernece play Tuesday; Lumberton hosts Gray’s Creek and Fairmont is at Red Springs.

Rams top South View in high-scoring affair

The Purnell Swett baseball team defeated visiting South View 14-9 in a United-8 Conference matinee Saturday in Pembroke.

Purnell Swett (9-7, 6-3 United-8) scored two runs in the first, one in the second and two in the fourth to take a 7-0 lead. After South View (12-7, 6-4 United-8) cut the lead to 7-4 in the fourth, the Rams scored two in the fifth and five in the sixth to extend the lead to 14-7. The Tigers, who scored three in the sixth, added two more in the seventh.

Waydan McMillan and Chandon Sanderson each had two hits for the Rams; Sanderson had a team-high three RBIs and Jacey Jacobs and Samuel Brewington each had two. Camden Hunt and Easton Oxendine each scored three runs.

Juan McKoy and Jerry Maynor each had two RBIs for South View.

Jacob Chavis earned the win, allowing four hits and three earned runs in four innings pitched, with four strikeouts against one walk.

Purnell Swett’s Saturday win came after a 7-2 loss to Jack Britt on Friday.

Purnell Swett scored one run in the first and one in the seventh. Jack Britt (3-12, 2-6 United-8) scored three in the third and four in the seventh.

Chavis, Bladdon Hammonds, McMillan and Joseden Oxendine each recorded one hit for the Rams; Oxendine had one RBI.

Cale Strickland had two hits to lead Jack Britt.

Aaron Locklear gave up three runs on four hits over four innings for the Rams.

The Rams are in the midst of a stretch of four games in five days; they play Monday at Douglas Byrd and face South View again Tuesday in Hope Mills.