SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Newcomer Emmerson Bartley carded a 12-over-par 84 in the second round of action to position the UNC Pembroke golf team in eighth place on Monday after two rounds of play at the Conference Carolinas Championships at the Carolina Country Club.

A product of Roanoke, Va.,, Bartley (22 over par) is in a three-way tie for 24th place and sits 19 strokes behind Mara Martinez of Emmanuel who leads the individual tournament at 3-over-par 147 after two rounds. Braves junior Chessa Lee (26 over) is among a three-way tie for 32nd place, while freshman Melissa Guerra Landa (28 over) sits in a three-way tie for 36th place after the first two rounds. Toni Blackwell (29 over) rounded out the scoring for the Black & Gold in 39th place with a two-round total of 173.

Michelle Guerra Landa (30 over) is in 40th place after logging an 18-over-par 90 in the second round of action.

North Greenville leads the team competition by 17 strokes with a score of 47-over-par 623; Mount Olive (640), King (641) and Converse (642) are in a close battle for second.

UNCP is four strokes behind seventh-place Emmanuel and one stroke ahead of ninth-place Erskine entering the final round.

The Braves will close out action at the Conference Carolinas Championships on Tuesday. Tee time is set for 8:30 a.m. at the Carolina Country Club.