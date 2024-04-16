FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett baseball team posted a dominant road conference win over Douglas Byrd with a 20-1 decision Monday.

Purnell Swett (10-7, 7-3 United-8) scored in every turn to bat, with one run in the first, eight in the second, one in the third, seven in the fourth and five in the fifth. The Rams totaled 20 hits. Douglas Byrd (0-16, 0-9 United-8) scored one run in the third, and had five hits.

Camden Hunt had three hits, three RBIs and two RBIs for Purnell Swett and Chandon Sanderson had four hits and scored three runs. Jacob Chavis, Ethan Locklear, Caden Locklear and Waydan McMillan had two hits each for the Rams, with Caden Locklear driving in three runs, Ethan Locklear driving in two and Waydan McMillan scoring twice. Bladdon Hanmmonds, Joseden Oxendine, Jodi Freeman, Johnny Jackson and Jacey Jacobs each recorded one hit, and all scored one run.

The Rams stole 12 bases as a team.

Miseal De La Cruz had an RBI for Douglas Byrd.

Jaythan Locklear earned the win for Purnell Swett after striking out two and allowing one hit in one inning. Ethan Locklear pitched two scoreless innings with one hit allowed and three strikeouts and Samuel Brewington allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts in two innings.

Purnell Swett plays its fourth game in five days when the Rams travel to South View on Tuesday, looking to duplicate Saturday’s 14-9 win over the Tigers.

Red Springs rolls over Hoke County

The Red Springs baseball team posted a convincing 11-1 nonconference road win over Hoke County Monday.

Hoke County (2-17) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but was held to one hit for the game; Red Springs (8-7) scored four runs in the second, one in the third and six in the fifth.

Jayden Blue allowed one run on one hit for Red Springs with four strikeouts in five innings to earn the win.

T.J. Ellerbe had four RBIs for Red Springs, with a two-run single in the second and a two-run double in the fifth. Xzavier Sinclair drove home two runs with a fifth-inning single; C.J. Jones had two RBI singles and Keithan Clark and Kenlon Mitchell each had RBI hits.

Red Springs hosts Southeastern Athletic Conference foe Fairmont Tuesday.