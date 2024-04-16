Lumberton’s Kiran Lewis hits a putt during Monday’s United-8 Conference golf match at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Jesse Pittman hits a shot during Monday’s United-8 Conference golf match at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Purnell Swett’s Jameson Locklear hits a putt during Monday’s United-8 Conference golf match at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Purnell Swett’s Jayden Collins hits a shot during Monday’s United-8 Conference golf match at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Daniel Zeng hits a putt during Monday’s United-8 Conference golf match at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Purnell Swett golf team finished in second place in Monday’s United-8 Conference golf match at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The Rams finished with a team score of 344, five strokes behind Cape Fear, who won with a 339. Gray’s Creek was third at 351, Lumberton fourth at 355, Jack Britt fifth at 369 and South View sixth at 442.

Logan Locklear led the Rams with an 81, featuring a back-nine 39. Ben Lowery shot 85 for Purnell Swett, Jamison Locklear 86, Orri Maynor 92 and Jayden Collins 93.

Daniel Zeng shot 79 to lead the Pirates, with Kiran Lewis shooting 87, Cameron Karshner 94, Jesse Pittman 95 and Carson Stephenson 99.

Alternates included Purnell Swett’s Elijah Chavis with an 88 and Landon Hunt with a 97 and Lumberton’s Alex Emanuel with 98 and Jack Stephenson with 102.

Gray’s Creek’s Will Walters was the individual medalist with a 72, four strokes ahead of Cape Fear’s Tyler Eavenson.

Southeastern match held at Fairmont

Fairmont hosted a Southeastern Athletic Conference golf match Monday, with Midway emerging as the victorious team.

The Raiders shot a 329, with Clinton second at 346 and West Bladen third at 353. Red Springs was fourth at 409, Fairmont fifth at 417 and St. Pauls did not have enough players to post a team score.

Brezlynn Locklear posted Red Springs’ best score with a 92, Sawyer Locklear shot 93, Drew Brewer 108 and Braidon Bell 116.

Christian Britt led Fairmont with a 93, Gaven Mayers shot 100, Kenneth Stephens 107 and Bryson Parker 117.

Jordan Cook shot a 108 to post St. Pauls’ only score.

Midway’s Dakota Bedard was the individual medalist with an 80, one stroke ahead of teammates Kaison Marley and Jonathan Stephenson.