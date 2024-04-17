KANNAPOLIS — The 25th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team rallied back from a three-run deficit to tie the game in the eighth inning, and then used a Michael Dolberry II solo blast in the 11th to take the lead for good as the Braves took down 19th-ranked Catawba 5-3 in non-conference action Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark, the home stadium of the Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Kody O’Connor tacked on a solo homer of his own in the 11th for good measure, while Kasen McCawley, Luke Barrow, and Chase Jernigan (2-1) combined to go the last 7 1/3 innings out of the pen, allowing just three hits and one run.

The Braves (32-11) improved to 33-29 in the all-time series against the Indians (32-11), and swept the season series for the second straight year. The Black & Gold defeated Catawba at Sammy Cox Field, also an 11-inning affair, back in late March.

Catawba got on the board first, using an fourth-inning RBI groundout from Ty Hubbard and an RBI single from Levi Perrell to take a 2-0 lead.

After Catawba tacked on a run in the 6th, UNCP started its comeback with a seventh-inning two-out RBI single from Joey Rezek to score Michael Dolberry II after he tripled.

Blake Hinson led off eighth with a double, and Morgan Padgett would drive him home with an RBI double. Ashton Donathan followed with an RBI single up the middle scoring Padgett and tying the game at 3-3.

Dolberry quickly gave the Braves their first lead in the 11th, depositing the second pitch of the inning over the wall down the left field line. Kody O’Connor added to the lead, blasting a no-doubter to right field to make it 5-3.

Dolberry had two hits, with a triple and a home run, and one RBI for UNCP and Hinson had two doubles.

Perrell had three hits and two steals for Catawba and Dylan Driver had a hit with three walks. Carson Edmiston (0-2) took the loss.

The Braves will wrap up their eight-game road trip this weekend, as they head to Bristol, Tenn. for a Conference Carolinas series against King with a doubleheader Saturday set for a 1 p.m. start, with Game 3 slated for Sunday at 1 p.m.