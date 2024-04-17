LUMBERTON — Tiara Stueck’s walk-off single as part of a four-run seventh inning led the Lumberton softball team to a 12-11 win over United-8 Conference foe Gray’s Creek at home Tuesday.

Lumberton (17-2, 10-0 United-8) won its 16th consecutive game after rallying from an 11-8 deficit entering the final inning. Carlee Register and Cameron Honeycutt both singled, Ava Hanna scored to plate Register, Aniya Merritt was intentionally walked, Alyssa Stone drew an RBI walk to score Honeycutt before Stueck singled up the middle to drive in Hanna and Merritt to win the game.

The Pirates scored two runs in the first and four in the second to take a 6-0 lead; Gray’s Creek (7-6, 6-5 United-8) scored one in the third, but Lumberton answered with two in the fourth to lead 8-1. The Bears stormed back with five runs in the fifth, three unearned runs in the sixth to take a 9-8 lead and two more in the seventh.

Stone and Merritt both had three hits for Lumberton, with four RBIs for Stone and one for Merritt; Stueck had two hits and four RBIs and Honeycutt had two hits. Ava Hanna, Jaelyn Hammond and Leea Wilkins each had one hit and one RBI and Halona Sampson and Register had one hit apiece.

Amariya Green had two doubles and a triple with three RBIs for Gray’s Creek, Anna Cobb had three hits and three RBIs and Amber Miller had three hits and one RBI. Roshell Williams had two hits and two RBIs, August Kebert had two hits including a double and Hannah Welsh had a double and an RBI for the Bears.

Sampson was the winning pitcher for Lumberton, striking out 12 in seven innings and allowing eight earned runs. Welsh took the loss for Gray’s Creek, allowing six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings and Hailey McFarley started for the Bears, allowing six earned runs in two innings.

Lumberton hosts Cape Fear on Wednesday.

Cape Fear hands Lady Rams first loss of season

The Purnell Swett girls soccer team was shut out in Tuesday’s United-8 game at Cape Fear, falling in a 1-0 decision.

With the loss, Purnell Swett (11-1, 7-1 United-8) took its first setback of the season. Cape Fear (10-3-1, 8-1 United-8) pulls into a loss-column tie for first place with the Rams.

Purnell Swett hosts Jack Britt on Friday.

South View tops diamond Rams

The Purnell Swett baseball team dropped a 5-3 decision in United-8 play Tuesday at South View.

Purnell Swett (10-8, 7-4 United-8) took a 3-0 lead with single runs in each of the first three innings. South View (13-7, 7-4 United-8) scored five runs in the fifth, with a Brayden Moncrief two-run double as the biggest hit in the frame.

Camden Hunt, Waydan McMillan and Samuel Brewington recorded hits for Purnell Swett, with Jacob Chavis, Brewington and Joseden Oxendine each driving in one run. McMillan had four steals.

Moncrief and Koltyn Ziegler had two hits each for South View.

Chandon Sanderson took the loss for Purnell Swett, allowing three earned runs in four innings on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

The Rams travel to Seventy-First on Friday.

St. Pauls softball runs past West Bladen

The St. Pauls softball team beat Southeastern Athletic Conference opponent West Bladen 13-3 in a six-inning game Tuesday in Bladenboro.

St. Pauls (11-4, 4-0 Southeastern) earned its fifth straight win.

Angel Purcell and Yomaris Vasquez each had two hits, a home run and two RBIs for St. Pauls, with Purcell also scoring three runs. Ke’Mya Baldwin had two doubles and four runs and Neveah Porter had two hits and tree RBIs for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs had 16 hits, with each starter recording at least one.

In the circle, Vasquez allowed two hits and no earned runs over six innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

West Bladen is 2-7 overall and 2-4 in the Southeastern.

St. Pauls travels to winless New Hanover for a nonconference tilt Wednesday.