PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Fairmont native William McGirt finished in a tie for 43rd in the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Championship on Sunday.

After making the cut on the number, McGirt shot a third round of 4-under-par 68 to move into a tie for 27th after 54 holes. He shot a 1-over 71 on Sunday to drop 16 positions on the leaderboard.

Saturday’s round featured five birdies against just one bogey for McGirt. He made two birdies and three bogeys on Sunday.

McGirt earned his first FedExCup points of the season with the result, and is currently ranked 208th in the FedExCup standings. McGirt is playing the season on conditional status and this was just his second start of the year after a missed cut at the Puerto Rico Open in early March.

Billy Horschel shot a 9-under 63 Sunday to come from behind and earn his eighth career PGA Tour win, two strokes ahead of Wesley Bryan.

The Corales Puntacana Championship is an alternate-field event conducted simultaneously to the RBC Heritage, which has more FedExCup points and prize money at stake and a stronger field. Scottie Scheffler won the weather-delayed event Monday morning for the fourth win in his last five starts.

McGirt is not in the field for this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.