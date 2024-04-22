BRISTOL, Tenn. — UNC Pembroke put up crooked numbers in six different innings, and pounded out 15 extra-base hits on the way to a 24-11 victory and series win over King in Sunday’s rubber match of a Conference Carolinas series.

Michael Dolberry II homered twice, while Joey Rezek, Kody O’Connor, and Ashton Donathan all joined the home run party as well.

The 25 hits were the most in game since the Black & Gold also had 25 against IUP earlier this season, while the 24 runs were the most since February 10, 2023 when the Braves put up 33 at UVA Wise.

The Braves (34-12, 16-11 CC) improved to 9-1 in the all-time series against the Tornado (14-28, 7-18 CC).

UNCP scored first in the opening frame as Spencer Faulkner worked a leadoff walk and came around to score on Rezek’s RBI single. Blake Hinson drove in Rezek with a double to make it 2-0.

Rezek hit an opposite-field home run in the third to lead off the frame, while Chase Hudson walked and scored on Hinson’s double. Morgan Padgett scored Hinson with an RBI single, while Faulkner drove in two with a double. Dolberry II capped off the inning with a two-run blast to make it 9-1.

Donathan wasted no time in the sixth, depositing the first pitch of the inning over the wall in left center. Will Hood singled and came around to score on Faulkner’s double. Rezek added another RBI single, before O’Connor tacked on another run via sacrifice fly to make it 16-4 Braves.

Dolberry added his second long ball of the day to lead off the eighth frame, while O’Connor got in on the action with a two-run blast. Donathan provided the 20th UNCP run with an RBI groundout to make it 20-10.

Rezek was 5-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and was hit by two pitches, stole a base, scored five times and had three RBIs for UNCP. Dolberry had four hits including his two home runs and had four RBIs; O’Connor had two doubles and a home run with six RBIs. H.L. Smith (2-2) earned the win for UNCP after five innings pitched, allowing four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts.

Patrick Corley had three hits including two doubles with three RBIs for King. Garrett Huffman had two hits and three RBIs and Michael Starrs had two hits including a double and two RBIs.

The Braves will return home to host USC Beaufort on Wednesday, April 24 for a non-conference contest. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.