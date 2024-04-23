PEMBROKE — An event title for Delsin Burkhart at the Aggie Classic led the way for the redshirt senior to be named as the Conference Carolinas Track Athlete of the Week, league officials announced Tuesday.

The Fayetteville native took first place in the 800m with a time of 1:52.80, the top time in Conference Carolinas so far during the 2024 outdoor season.

Burkhart and the Braves return to action Friday, April 26 for the Conference Carolinas Championships. The two-day event will take place at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, S.C.