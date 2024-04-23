FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett golf team won the last United-8 Conference golf match of the season on Monday, with the Rams’ Logan Locklear taking medalist honors, at Gates Four Golf & Country Club in Fayetteville.

Locklear shot an even-par 72, with a 1-under 35 on the front nine, for the best score of the day, six strokes ahead of Cape Fear’s Landen Kersey.

Other scores for the Rams included Jayden Collins with an 82, Jameson Locklear 88, Orri Maynor 95 and Ben Lowery 98. The Rams’ team score of 337 left them 19 strokes ahead of runner-up Cape Fear.

Gray’s Creek finished third at 360, Jack Britt fourth at 369 and Lumberton fifth at 374.

Daniel Zeng led the Pirates with a 79. Jesse Pittman shot 88, Kiran Lewis 96, Carson Stevenson 110 and Jack Stevenson 111.

Purnell Swett alternate Landon Hunt shot 90 and Elijah Chavis had a 92. Alex Emmanuel for Lumberton had a 99.

Locklear and Zeng were among the golfers to receive first-team All-Conference recognition, which was given to the top five players based on season scoring average. Locklear averaged a 78.5 and Zeng 82.8. Gray’s Creek’s Will Walters, at 74.1, had the best average and was named United-8 Conference Player of the Year. Other first-team selections included Cape Fear’s Tyler Eavenson and Jack Britt’s Mitchell Petros.

Purnell Swett’s Jayden Collins, at 85.0, and Jameson Locklear, at 88.1, and Lumberton’s Jesse Pittman, at 88.8, were named as second-team All-Conference selections. Cape Fear’s Kersey and Jacob Fisher were also honorees.

Purnell Swett finished second in the conference for the season, and the Rams team qualified for the 4A Mideast Regional, which will be held May 6 at Pinehurst No. 6. Lumberton’s Zeng and Pittman qualified as individuals.