LUMBERTON — The Lumberton High School softball program will hold Future Pirates Night on Friday as the Pirates host Purnell Swett.

Middle schoolers from Magnolia, Littlefield and Lumberton Junior High are invited to attend.

Action begins at 4:30 p.m. with the JV game between the Pirates and Rams before the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

Friday’s game is the regular-season finale for both teams; Lumberton has clinched the 2024 United-8 Conference regular-season championship.