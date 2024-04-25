PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke’s Joey Rezek continued his hot streak, blasting two more home runs to take over the Conference Carolinas lead with 19, while three Braves pitchers shut out USC Beaufort on the way to taking a 19-0 run-rule-shortened victory Wednesday afternoon at Sammy Cox Field.

Rezek has now gotten a hit in ten straight at bats dating back to the second game of the series at King last weekend. Freshman Jacob Smith (3-2) got the win, going a career-high five innings while allowing just three hits over his scoreless outing, also racking up five strikeouts.

Redshirt senior Spencer Faulkner etched his name into the top 10 on the Braves all-time hits list with his three-knock game, giving him 230 for his career.

UNCP’s three homers on the day took the season total to 74, breaking the single-season school record of 72 set by the 2015 team.

The Braves (35-12) swept the season series against the Sand Sharks (12-29) to move to 2-0 all-time in the newly-formed nonconference matchup.

The Braves got things started in the first inning with Rezek’s 18th homer of the season, this one a two-out solo blast. Kody O’Connor followed with a hustle double, while Spencer Faulkner traded places with a hustle double of his own to make it 2-0. A Sand Shark error extended the inning for Morgan Padgett, who scored Faulkner with an RBI single. Will Hood would follow with a three-run opposite-field blast to give the Braves a 6-0 lead after one complete.

UNCP tacked on four in the third inning more via error, hit by pitch, wild pitch, and walk, before Faulkner came through with a two-RBI single to stretch the lead to 12-0.

Rezek jumped on the second pitch of the fifth frame, blasting a no-doubter to right field for his 19th homer of the season. Will Hood added an RBI fielders choice, while Blake Hinson scored two more with a single. The Black & Gold would score twice more on wild pitches to make it 19-0.

Rezek finished 4-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs. Faulkner had three hits including a double, stole a base and drove in three runs. Hood had two hits including a home run, scored three runs and had one steal and five RBIs.

Carson Tillotson (0-1) took the loss for USC Beaufort.

The Braves will close out regular season play this weekend as they host conference foe Southern Wesleyan for a three-game set. First pitch Friday is set for 6 p.m., with a Senior Day doubleheader set to begin Saturday at 1 p.m. UNCP’s senior class will be recognized prior to Saturday’s first game.