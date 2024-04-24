Purnell Swett’s Jacob Chavis signs to play baseball at Fayetteville Tech during a ceremony Wednesday in Pembroke. He is pictured with his parents.

PEMBROKE — Since Jacob Chavis was 8 years old, his father Ryan has told him his goal in the game of baseball should be to keep playing after high school.

A decade later, that goal was accomplished Wednesday when the Purnell Swett senior signed to play collegiately at Fayetteville Technical Community College.

“I’ve heard it since I was little,” Jacob Chavis said. “It just felt so far away, but now it’s here and I’ve accomplished it, but I feel like I can do even more with it.”

Chavis committed to FTCC early in the process, feeling confident he’d found the best fit for him in the Trojans program. He also had an offer from Southeastern Community College.

“As soon as I got there it just felt like home and it was like, OK, this is where I want to go, let’s go ahead and get this (done),” Chavis said. “I know where I want to go and everything’s out of the way, I can focus on baseball season with the high school, because we still have work to do.”

Chavis has played all over the diamond during his time in the Rams program. As a senior, he’s played pitcher and first base. Chavis is hitting .364 this spring, with seven extra-base hits, 17 RBIs and 19 runs scored, while going 2-1 on the mound with a 2.55 ERA with one save, striking out 27 batters in 33 innings.

He has hit .343 for his high school career with 57 RBIs and 56 runs scored in 71 appearances for the Rams varsity team, while compiling an 8-6 record with a 4.03 ERA for his pitching career.

“(They’re getting) a well-rounded baseball player,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “He can play multiple positions, he can pitch — they’re getting a baseball player, a guy they’re going to be able to use just about anywhere they need.”

Chavis took the opportunity Wednesday to thank those who have helped him along the way to this point.

“It took a lot of people being able to push behind me,” Chavis said. “Especially teammates; if it wasn’t for some of my teammates I probably wouldn’t be playing baseball. And just some of the coaches standing behind me. It’s just hard work and just going after it almost every single day.”

Chavis, a 2023 All-County selection, represented the Lumbee Tribe as part of the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase in Atlanta in 2022 alongside former Rams teammate Malachi Gales. He also played varsity football for Purnell Swett.

“It’s just taking another step in the process,” Lamb said. “He’s getting the opportunity to go and play college baseball — that’s what kids dream about. Like we tell every guy that comes through here, if you want to go play college baseball, we’re going to find a place, we’re going to get the opportunity.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.