PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett baseball team defeated Hoke County 5-3 Wednesday as the Rams played their final regular-season home game of the season.

Purnell Swett (14-7) scored one run in the first, two in the second, one in the third and one in the fourth. Hoke County (2-20) had two runs in the second and one in the fourth.

Camden Hunt had three hits for Purnell Swett; Mason Brewer, Waydan McMillan and Joseden Oxendine each had one RBI for the Rams.

Connor Oldham and Reynell Capellan Reyes each had two hits for Hoke County and Carson Hewitt and Chase Carter each had RBIs.

Aaron Locklear earned the win for Purnell Swett, allowing two earned runs on four hits over three innings with six strikeouts. Jaythan Locklear got the save. Oldham took the loss for Hoke County.

The Rams also turned a rare 4-6-3-1 triple play in the win.

Purnell Swett travels to Lumberton Friday to finish the regular season; the Rams still have a chance to win at least a share of the United-8 Conference championship with a win Friday and a Cape Fear loss.