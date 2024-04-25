DUNCAN, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke softball team registered 11 hits and put up three run in the top of the sixth inning fueled by a two-run homer from Chloe Locklear, but Southern Wesleyan used a late rally in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Braves 6-5 in the play-in game of the Conference Carolinas Tournament on Thursday at Tyger River Park.

Thursday’s contest marked the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Warriors (21-26) finished the game with eight hits.

The loss ends the season for UNCP (19-33)

Southern Wesleyan put runners on first and second in the fifth after an infield single from Taylor Palfrey and Olivia Haag drew a four-pitch walk. An ill-timed fielding error plated a pair of runs, followed by an RBI single through the right side from Hannah Truett to give the Warriors a 4-2 lead.

Summer Bullard singled up the middle in the sixth for UNCP before Chloe Locklear tied the game at 4-4 with a two-run blast over the center-field fence. The Braves put runners on the corners with a double from Emma Eckhart and a single from MaKenna Sibbett. Kaitlyn King beat out an infield single to score Eckhart and give UNCP a slight 5-4 lead.

Avery Mercer smacked a solo home run over the left field fence to start the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the score at 5-5. Southern Wesleyan put runners on first and second following a single to left field from Amberly Way and a five-pitch walk to Rebecca Lamb. A deep sacrifice fly to right field from Riley Wilson advanced the runner to third and Taylor Palfrey beat out an infield single to shortstop to bring in the winning run.

Locklear and King each had two hits and two RBIs for UNCP. Summer Bullard struck out seven batters in 4 2/3 innings, earning a no decision, as Kinsley Sheppard (8-12) took the loss.

Palfrey had three hits and Way had two for Southern Wesleyan. Jaelyn Montfort (7-3) was the winning pitcher.