PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke softball team continued a long-standing tradition for itself on Thursday when a pair of newcomers, Kynley Brewer and Chloe Locklear, each earned a spot on the 2024 Conference Carolinas Softball All-Conference team, league officials announced.

The announcement marks the 11th straight season that the Braves have sent at least one representative to an all-conference team. It is the first All-Conference accolade for both Brewer and Locklear.

An everyday starter for the Braves behind the plate, Locklear finished the season with a .325 batting average, which ranked second on the team. A Purnell Swett alumnus and Pembroke native, Locklear tallied 53 hits, highlighted by 10 doubles and 10 home runs. A .571 slugging percentage, Locklear drove in 34 runs this season and finished the season ranked 10th in the league for home runs.

A native of Asheboro, Brewer started in all 52 games and finished the season with a .321 batting average. The freshman registered 54 hits, including 11 doubles and two triples on the season and posted a .411 slugging percentage. Brewer drove in 15 runs, drew nine walks, and was 4-for-6 on stolen bases attempts.