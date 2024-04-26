LUMBERTON — Matchups are set for the Robeson County middle school championships in baseball, softball and boys and girls soccer after semifinals were played this week.

In baseball, No. 1 Pembroke will play No. 2 Prospect at 4 p.m. Monday at Pembroke. Prospect beat No. 3 St. Pauls in the semifinals on Wednesday and Pembroke defeated No. 4 Littlefield on Thursday.

This is the third straight year Pembroke and Prospect have met for the baseball championship. Pembroke won in 2022 and Prospect won in 2023.

No. 1 South Robeson will face No. 2 Pembroke in the softball championship, also at 4 p.m. Monday at South Robeson. South Robeson beat No. 5 Littlefield on Wednesday and Pembroke topped No. 3 Prospect Thursday in the semifinals.

South Robeson is seeking back-to-back championships after beating Pembroke in last year’s title game. Pembroke has finished second in each of the last two years.

The soccer championships will each be played on Tuesday. In the boys final, No. 1 Lumberton Junior High will host No. 3 Red Springs at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; LJHS beat No. 4 St. Pauls and Red Springs defeated No. 2 Pembroke in the semifinals on Thursday.

LJHS is seeking its third-straight championship since the Public Schools of Robeson County began sanctioning middle-school soccer. Red Springs will make its first championship-game appearance.

No. 1 Pembroke will face No. 2 Prospect at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Pembroke. Pembroke beat No. 5 Red Springs and Prospect defeated No. 6 Southeastern Academy in Thursday’s semifinals.

Pembroke reached the championship match for the third-straight year. Prospect beat the Warriors in 2022 before Southeastern Academy won the title last year.