MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke track & field teams combined to pick up four top-three finishes, including two event titles and two new school records Friday during the opening day of action of the Conference Carolinas Championships, hosted at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

On the women’s side, Moureen Kimaiyo shattered the school record in the 10,000 meters, taking first place with a time of 37:22.72, while Carina Fiorucci once again broke her own school record in the pole vault, clearing 3.37 meters to claim the event title.

Cole Thomas took home a second place finish in the pole vault with a personal-best height of 4.63 meters, while Cameron Ferguson finished third in the long jump with a distance of 7.15 meters, also setting a new personal best in the process, to highlight action on the men’s side.

Both sides combined to establish 24 new personal bests after day one.

The men’s team sits in second place heading into the final day with 35 points, with Mount Olive leading on the men’s side with 50 points, while the women’s team is currently fourth after the first day of action with 34 points, trailing Mount Olive (42 points), Converse (38), and North Greenville (37).

Both squads will be back in action Saturday to wrap up the two-day championship event, with events starting at noon.