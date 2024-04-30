MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke track & field teams picked up five more event titles during the final day of action Saturday at the Conference Carolinas Championships to propel the men’s team to a second-place finish, while the women’s team brought home a third place team finish.

On the men’s side, Delsin Burkhart captured the event title in the 800 meters, as well as taking home a second-place finish in the 1500 meters, while the 4×400 relay team took first place after an incredible effort from Sean Townes on the anchor leg to come from behind for the win.

Braylon Brooks (100 meters), Sean Townes (400 meters), Tyshone Bolden Jr. (high jump), Kendrick Lewis (triple jump), and Gary Parker (discus) all brought home runner-up finishes.

For the Lady Braves, Moureen Kimaiyo set a new meet record in the 5000 meters to capture her second event title of the championships, while fellow freshman Gloria Nutsigbe took home first in the shot put, with Alycia Artman taking first in the discus to round out the event winners. Kathryn Anderson took second in the 5000 meters, while the 4×100 relay team of Raven Haston, Kirsten Shuford, Jaylyn Lane and Arianah Davis brought home a third-place finish to highlight action on the women’s side.

All told, 36 new personal bests, two new school records, and one new meet record were established during the two-day event.

The men’s side finished with 149.5 team points, behind only Mount Olive with 185.5 points.

The women’s squad took third with 115 points, trailing champion Mount Olive (195.5) and Converse (140.5).

Athletes from both teams will now prepare for the Mount Olive Final Qualifiers. The three-day event is set for May 10-13.