PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke senior designated hitter Joey Rezek put the finishing touches on his impressive regular season, being named Conference Carolinas Player of the Week the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Rezek hit .769 (10-13) on the Braves 4-0 week against USC Beaufort and Southern Wesleyan, adding a double, two home runs, seven RBI, and nine runs. The senior also posted a ridiculous .850 on base percentage, drawing five walks and two hit by pitches.

The Colfax native currently leads Conference Carolinas in batting average (.413) and runs (70), and is second with 19 long balls.

Rezek and the fourth-seeded Braves now turn their attention to the Conference Carolinas Tournament, and will be back in action Thursday against fifth-seeded Emmanuel. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Sims Legion Park.