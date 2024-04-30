Hood named to defensive squad

PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke seniors Michael Dolberry II, Kody O’Connor, and Joey Rezek joined junior Jonathon Jacobs on the first team squad, while seniors Spencer Faulkner and Chase Jernigan earned second team nods on the 2024 Conference Carolinas Baseball All-Conference Team released by league officials Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the All-Conference honors, utility man Will Hood was named to the All-Defensive team which honors the league’s top fielder at each position.

Tuesday’s release marked the sixth-straight year that the program has been represented on the all-conference teams, and the 13th time in the last 14 seasons that the Black & Gold has sent multiple representatives to All-Conference laurels. Jacobs picked up the honors for the second-straight season after being named a second team selection last year, while Hood earned All-Defensive Team honors for the second year in a row, as well.

A first-year player for the Braves after transferring from Longwood, Dolberry finished the regular season second in the league in batting average at .407, while ranking sixth with his 12 home runs. The Prince George, Va. native also ranks inside the top 10 in the conference in OBP (.482) and slugging percentage (.757), while also tallying 13 stolen bases. Dolberry has logged 16 multi-hit games to go along with ten multi-RBI games, and had a season-high five hits in a 5-6, 5 RBI game in the series-clinching win at Belmont Abbey, also adding a homer and three stolen bases in the victory.

O’Connor has put together another impressive season as a Brave, currently hitting .348 with a league-leading 70 RBI, also good for seventh in the country. The Lebanon, Ohio native is tied for third in Conference Carolinas in both doubles (15) and home runs (15). O’Connor was named Conference Carolinas Player of the Week earlier this season after a six-hit, two-homer, eight-RBI week in a midweek win over Wingate and a series win over then-No. 2 North Greenville. The senior has racked up a team-leading 20 multi-hit games and 19 multi-RBI games this season, and was recently named Conference Carolinas Player of the Week after turning in a 10-for-13 week in UNCP’s win over USC Beaufort and sweep over Southern Wesleyan, also adding two homers and seven RBI.

A native of Colfax, Rezek has enjoyed a breakout season for the Black & Gold, finishing the regular season as the league leader in batting average (.413) and runs (70), while his 19 long balls ranks second in both Conference Carolinas and Division II, with his 63 RBI good for third in the league. The senior has put together 19 multi-hit games and a team-leading 20 multi-RBI games. The senior had a career-high five hits in the series-clinching win at King, going 5-for-5, with two doubles, a homer, three RBI, and five runs. Rezek also picked up Conference Carolinas Player of the Week honors earlier Tuesday after going 10-for-13 with two home runs, seven RBI, and nine runs scored.

Jacobs has put together an outstanding season as the Black & Gold’s top starter, racking up a 7-1 record and a 3.00 ERA in ten starts. The Lumberton native has held opponents to a paltry .233 average, and has logged 54 punchouts in 60 innings, with 21 of them coming over 13 innings pitched in his last two outings. Jacobs has picked up the win against two top-25 teams this season, picking up the victory in the series-clinching win over then-No. 2 North Greenville, while going seven innings against then-No. 23 Barton, allowing just five hits and an unearned run to lock up the series.

A four-year starter for the Braves, Faulkner has enjoyed another solid season, posting 55-plus hits for the fourth-straight year, and now sits alone in ninth on the UNCP career hits list with 232. The Rolesville native is hitting .325 on the season, and has seen a power surge this year, launching a career-high six home runs to go along with nine doubles and 30 RBI. Faulkner has also provided a steady defensive presence at second base with a fielding percentage of .970, making just four errors in 135 total chances on the year. The redshirt senior turned in 3-for-4, two-homer, five RBI performance in the midweek win at region rival Wingate earlier this season.

Jernigan has put together an outstanding campaign as the Braves go-to guy out of the bullpen, logging a 3-1 record and eight saves to go along with a 3.14 ERA in 15 appearances. The Fayetteville native has struck out 45 in 37 innings, and opponents are hitting below the Mendoza line against the southpaw at .191. The redshirt senior picked up the save in the series-clinching win over North Greenville, going four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while racking up six strikeouts. Jernigan picked up his first win of the season in the series opener against Barton, going four scoreless once again, allowing one hit to go along with four punchouts.

Hood has seen time at third base, shortstop, and left field this year for the Braves, and has committed just four errors in 117 total chances for a .966 fielding percentage. The Raleigh native has been a part of seven double plays turned by the Braves defense, as well.

The fourth-seeded Braves (38-12) will open up play in the Conference Carolinas Tournament in Gastonia on Thursday when they take on fifth-seeded Emmanuel (30-20). First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Sims Legion Park.