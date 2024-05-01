HOPE MILLS — The Purnell Swett softball team defeated Gray’s Creek 8-2 Tuesday in the United-8 Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

No. 5 Purnell Swett (10-12) will face No. 1 Lumberton (21-3) in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Pirates advanced after No. 8 Douglas Byrd forfeited Tuesday’s quarterfinal matchup.

Purnell Swett scored two runs in the second inning and Gray’s Creek (10-8) matched in the bottom half to tie the score at 2-2. The Rams scored three in the third, one in the fifth and two in the seventh.

Kiersten Strickland had three hits with four RBIs and a run scored for Purnell Swett, driving in two runs with a seventh-inning triple. Lanna Haggans and Chloe Chavis each had two hits and two runs. Kamryn Locklear and Alexa Lowery also had a hit and an RBI for the Rams, with Lowery scoring twice, and Sonata Oxendine and Jayla Graham each had one hit. Graham stole two bases.

Kamryn Locklear allowed two runs on nine hits over seven innings with five strikeouts to earn the win. Gray’s Creek’s Hailey McFarley was the losing pitcher.

UNC Pembroke commit Amariya Green had two hits and two RBIs for Gray’s Creek.

Midway sweeps St. Pauls in three contests

The St. Pauls softball, baseball and girls soccer teams each traveled to Midway Tuesday and returned home with a shutout loss.

Midway won the softball contest 6-0 in the first of a two-game series that will determine the Southeastern Athletic Conference champion; the Raiders (14-3, 9-0 Southeastern) clinched no worse than a share of the title. St. Pauls (16-5, 8-1 Southeastern) can also earn a share if the Bulldogs can beat the Raiders on Thursday.

On the other diamond, Midway (16-5, 8-1 Southeastern) won the baseball game 8-0 over St. Pauls (6-15, 2-7 Southeastern).

Midway (2-14-1, 2-4-1 Southeastern) also won the soccer game by a score of 5-0 over the Bulldogs (4-15, 1-7 Southeastern).

The schools meet again in St. Pauls in softball at 6 p.m. Thursday. Girls soccer will play at 6 p.m. Friday and baseball at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Fairmont, Red Springs, St. Pauls compete at Southeastern golf match

Fairmont finished fourth and Red Springs finished fifth in the final Southeastern Athletic Conference golf match of the season, hosted by Clinton.

Midway won the match with a score of 318, West Bladen was second with a 339 and Clinton finished third at 343. Fairmont scored a 366 and Red Springs shot 411.

Christian Britt led Fairmont with an 86, Bryson Parker shot 88, Gaven Mayers 94, Clarence Herring 98 and Caden Campbell 114.

Baideon Bell shot 98 to lead Red Springs, Drew Brewer shot 101, Brezlynn Locklear 103 and Sawyer Locklear 109.

St. Pauls did not post a team score, but the Bulldogs’ Jordan Cook shot 108, Nick Walters 115 and Jaden Fuqua 126.

Midway’s Kaison Marley was the individual medalist with a 73, one stroke ahead of teammate Dakota Bedard.