PEMBROKE — Good news continued for senior Joey Rezek on Thursday as the Colfax native was decorated as the Southeast Region Hitter of the Week accolades by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

Rezek, who earned Conference Carolinas Player of the Week and first team all-conference honors earlier this week, becomes the ninth player in program history to earn the hitter of the week laurels. Rezek is the second player to earn regional accolades this season, joining pitcher Jake Inman who picked up NCBWA Region Pitcher of the Week honors the first week of the season.

Rezek hit .769 (10-for-13) on the Braves 4-0 week against USC Beaufort and Southern Wesleyan, adding a double, two home runs, seven RBI, and nine runs. The senior also posted an .850 on base percentage, drawing five walks and two hit by pitches.

Rezek currently leads Conference Carolinas in batting average (.413) and runs (70), and is second with 19 long balls.

Rezek and the fourth-seeded Braves now turn their attention to the Conference Carolinas Tournament, and will be back in action Thursday against fifth-seeded Emmanuel. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Sims Legion Park.