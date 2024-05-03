FAYETTEVILLE — Any momentum the Purnell Swett baseball team carried into Thursday’s game was quickly stifled.

Cape Fear struck early and often against the Rams in the United-8 Conference tournament final, scoring all of its runs in the first two innings as the Colts earned a 7-0 victory for their second straight tournament title.

“They came out and they were squaring the baseball up,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “Jaythan (Locklear) was struggling a little bit; secondary pitches weren’t working. You’ve only got one working and they get in there and kind of rallied around it. … We had an opportunity with the bases loaded one time, doubled up. The first inning we had two runners on. But other than that — that’s a quality baseball team over there; there’s a reason they’ve won 23 games. Every guy at the plate’s a tough out. You’ve got to be dialed in, you’ve got to have your best stuff playing against them.”

Cape Fear (23-4) backed up its regular-season title by winning Thursday’s postseason championship, winning its 13th straight game.

The Colts scored three runs in the first inning and four in the second. Purnell Swett (17-8) held the Colts at seven runs the rest of the way, but couldn’t muster any runs against Colts starter Caden Jeffrey, who allowed three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in seven shutout innings.

“He was just fastball-curveball. He had a sequence, we just didn’t get on it,” Lamb said. “When your stuff’s working it’s tough to hit. He’s the No. 2 for them, so they’re solid, they’re a solid baseball team.”

Three of Cape Fear’s first four batters of the game came around to score; Mason Hughes and Lucca Pascarella each walked, with Hughes stealing second and taking third on an error before he scored on an Evan Bunce sacrifice fly; Pascarella’s courtesy runner Chris Serbio was driven home by an RBI double from Ethan Colletti. Landon Underwood singled to plate Colletti and give the Colts a 3-0 advantage in the opening frame.

Brody Jackson singled for Cape Fear to lead off the second, and Brycen Talley reached on an error as he tried to sacrifice Jackson over. Jackson scored on a wild pitch before a Pascarella RBI single plated Talley. Evan Bunce scored on a wild pitch for the Colts before an RBI groundout by Underwood brought in Pascarella for the fourth run of the inning and a 7-0 lead.

Purnell Swett had two baserunners in the first and loaded the bases in the third, with both innings ending with double plays. The Rams also couldn’t convert a leadoff single by Chandon Sanderson in the fifth — but were quiet otherwise against Jeffrey.

Aaron Locklear’s relief effort for Purnell Swett kept the Rams’ chances alive. After giving up two runs, only one of which was earned, in the second inning after entering the game mid-inning, he did not give up a run the rest of the way, allowing just three total hits in five innings with six strikeouts.

“We ran him out there in a tough situation in the second, with runners at first and second,” Lamb said. “He struggled a little bit in that inning, but he came back and from there on out he was money. Good stuff, everything was working, three pitches, and that’s a good positive for him moving forward since he’s a sophomore.”

Sanderson, Waydan McMillan and Mason Brewer recorded hits for the Rams.

Colletti led Cape Fear with two hits; Underwood had two RBIs and Pascarella scored two runs.

The loss does not hurt Purnell Swett’s state playoffs outlook; the Rams are the 4A automatic qualifier and top playoff seed from the United-8, and will have at least one home game. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will release playoff brackets on Monday, with the first round set for Tuesday.

“Next week’s where it all starts,” Jeff Lamb said. “Everybody’s 0-0, and you just survive and advance, that’s what it’s all about. This is what you work year round for, this is what you’re there for.”

