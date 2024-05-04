From the fringe

Haymore, Chavis record aces

Brian Haymore and Ronnie Chavis each recently made a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th at Pinecrest Country Club.

Haymore used a pitching wedge for his ace, which was witnessed by Jamie Locklear, Adrian Lowry and Greg Lane.

Chavis’ third career ace Thursday came during the Pinecrest Senior Shootout, with a 9-iron from 114 yards. Joe Locklear and Lea Hepler witnessed the shot.

Pinecrest Country Club news

The 20th annual John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Robeson County Humane Society, presented by Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor, has been postponed to May 17. There are several spots available in this tournament, which is a three-man superball format. Cost is $85 per player. Shotgun starts will be a 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Contact Donnie Douglas for more information at 910-374-9317 or 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke were the championship-flight winners of this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a round of 61, four strokes ahead of runners-up Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis. Jimmy Dyson and Larry Piland were the first-flight winners with a 73, two strokes ahead of runners-up Gene Brumbles and Bobby Benton. Larry Piland, Al Wall and Ronnie Chavis were the closest to the pin winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The first Thursday Evening Scramble of the summer will be played on Thursday, May 23 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person Captains Choice format with an entry fee of $25 for members and $30 for non-members which includes all golf fees, prizes, and a meal after play. Please call the Pro Shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Ryan Bass, Mike Chuchacz, David Lowery Jr. and Johnny Cherry were the winners in the Robeson County Coaches Fund Tournament, winning by one stroke over Barry Leonard, Andy Andrews, Chris Barfield and Tommy Davis. Mike Chuchacz had the longest drive and Tommy Davis and Ryan Bass won closest to the pin.

Rory McKeithan and Tommy Davis were the winners in the week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Greg Dial and Davie Paul. Danny Glasscock and J.T. Powers were the winners of the second flight with Bob Antone and Larry Lynn Locklear coming in second place. The third flight was won by Lee Hunt and Rick Rogers followed by Atlas Warrick and Lucky Welsh coming in second. Gary Johnson and James Howard Locklear were the winners of the fourth flight with Gene Brumbles and Bobby Benton coming in second place. Bucky Beasley, DJ Jones, Tommy Davis and J.T. Powers were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Tommy Davis with a 70, John Stanley 70, Marty Hunt 71, Bradley Hamilton 71, Mitch Grier 71, Andy Andrews 72, James Thompson 72, Joe Marks 72, Vince Powers 73, Chris Barfield 73, Barry Leonard 74, Phillip Wallwork 74, Jeff Wishart 74, C.J. Hinson 75, David Miller 75, Bert Thomas 76, Brian Davis 76, Mark Madden 77, Robert Lawson 77, Chris Hawk 77 and J.B. Lowry 78.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].