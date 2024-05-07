Purnell Swett’s Jameson Locklear stands over the ball during Monday’s NCHSAA 4A Mideast Regional in Pinehurst.

PINEHURST — Golfers from four Robeson County high schools competed in North Carolina High School Athletic Association regionals Monday in Pinehurst and Durham.

Purnell Swett finished seventh in the team standings at the 4A Mideast Regional at Pinehurst No. 6. The Rams shot a team score of 330; the top three teams advanced to the state tournament, with Green Hope and Green Level tying for second at 288 behind team winner Pinecrest, at 276.

Purnell Swett’s Jayden Collins posted the lowest score among local teams with a 79, which included a birdie at the par-5 sixth; he tied for 26th. This was two strokes short of the cutoff to individually qualify for the state tournament, which was 77.

Jameson Locklear and Logan Locklear each shot 81 for the Rams, which was tied for 33rd. Landon Hunt was 58th with an 89 and Ben Lowery tied for 63rd with a 93.

Lumberton’s Jesse Pittman finished tied for 44th with a round of 85 and Daniel Zeng was 54th with an 88.

Pinecrest’s Carson Bertagnole was the individual medalist with a 66.

In the 2A Mideast Regional, played at the Preserve at Jordan Lake Golf Club in Durham, Fairmont’s Christian Britt tied for 35th with a 95 and Red Springs’ Brezlynn Locklear tied for 39th with a 97. The cutoff to advance to the state tournament was an 87.

Red Springs’ Drew Brewer was 67th with a 110 and Fairmont’s Gavin Mayers was tied for 69th with a 113.

Fairmont and Red Springs both did not have enough individuals competing to post a team score.

Seaforth’s Ty Willoughby and Griffin Ching earned co-medalist honors with a 75, and Seaforth won the team championship with a 314.