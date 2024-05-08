PEMBROKE — Athletics department officials at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced Tuesday that the Braves have renegotiated their shoe and apparel contract with Adidas and Johnson-Lambe in Raleigh with an extension through the 2028-29 athletic season.

The partnership improves upon the foundation of the contract executed prior to the 2013-14 campaign (the first in UNCP’s history) that tagged the German multinational company as the official apparel provider for all of UNCP’s 16 varsity athletic sports. Long identified by its famous three-stripe logo, Adidas is one of the world’s top manufacturers of athletic shoes, clothing and accessories.

“I was overwhelmed by the interest in Braves Athletics through the RFP process,” said UNCP athletic director Dick Christy. “It’s a testament to the amazing work of our coaches and the tremendous achievement of our athletes and teams. We are positioned well for the future, to provide increased product to all our teams; which should only lead to more exposure for our partners at Adidas.”

The agreement includes promotional merchandise for each team, incentives for postseason accolades, in-venue signage sponsorship and discounts off of retail pricing. As part of the partnership, there are internship opportunities to current or former student-athletes to further UNCP’s primary strategic goal of developing successful adults.

The partnership also includes incentives for faculty, staff, students and fans to wear Adidas apparel as well in support of the Braves.

“Johnson-Lambe is thrilled to continue our partnership with UNCP and Adidas,” said Johnson-Lambe Co. president Rhett Johnson. “Anytime you can partner with an athletic program as successful as UNCP it is a win for your organization, but when you can find one with the outstanding leadership and staff as UNCP it takes partnership to another level. We look forward to reaching better together, great things ahead.”

Family-owned and operated since its founding in 1935, Johnson-Lambe Co. is located in the Cameron Village Shopping Center in eastern Raleigh. Johnson-Lambe is one of the largest sporting goods dealers in the southeast United States, and will serve as the liaison between Adidas and the Braves.