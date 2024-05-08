PEMBROKE — Athletics department officials at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced Wednesday that tickets and sponsor table sales are now available for the 2024 Cash Bash that will be held on May 16 at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The event is slated to begin at 6 p.m. and is presented by Scotland Health Care Systems. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting uncp.edu/CashBash24.

Individual tickets can be purchased for $125. The event will feature entertainment, live and silent auctions and a catered meal with an open bar.

For more information, or to purchase a table, contact Jack Slavin, at 910-522-5724 or by email at [email protected]. Individuals or businesses wishing to sponsor the event can obtain that information from Slavin as well. There are three sponsorship levels, all of which include at least one table with priority seating, a coach or student-athlete at your table, as well as your logo or name on the video board.

A Fund-A-Cause event will also be part of the evening’s program.

The Cash Bash is one of the department’s premier fundraising events that benefits the Braves Club scholarship fund. The annual event has generated nearly $1 million for student-athlete scholarships over the last 10 years. Proceeds from the event support all 16 varsity athletics programs, as well as nearly 400 student-athletes.

A few of the silent auction items include:

— Multiple ACC VIP Experiences

— Seven nights in luxury waterfront home In Cherry Grove

— 10-hour offshore fishing adventure for six

— Myrtle Beach weekend getaway

— Four hot pit passes to NASCAR race of choice

— Four-night stay at Big Pine Key

— Inshore/nearshore fishing trip with UNCP athletics director

— Three-day, three-night Stay at NC Mountain House

— Two-night stay and two rounds of golf for four at Pinehurst No. 9

— Wide variety of homemade items such as jewelry, Afghan blanket, and artwork