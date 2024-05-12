William McGirt tees off on the 13th hole during the final round of the PGA Tour’s Myrtle Beach Classic Sunday in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — William McGirt described his play Sunday as “boring” golf.

But even if it wasn’t the most exciting round, it was a steady one, and the Fairmont native shot a 1-under-par 70 in the final round of the PGA Tour’s Myrtle Beach Classic.

After a round with 16 pars, one eagle and one bogey, McGirt finished in a tie for 63rd.

“I just didn’t make anything, really, except for one putt,” McGirt said. “The last two days, it’s cooled off and the ball hasn’t gone as far, and it’s just hard finding the right distance. … Today it wasn’t quite as cool and it was a little bit easier. I just made a couple of bad swings, but my short game saved me.”

The highlight of McGirt’s Sunday came on the par-5 15th, which he eagled for the second time this week, playing the hole in 6 under par for the four rounds. He hit the green in two and made a 25-foot putt for the eagle.

“I just need to play that hole 68 more times,” McGirt joked. “I did alright on it. I think I played it in 6 under, so I just need to be able to play it some more.”

The other non-par of the day was a bogey on the par-4 sixth, with a missed up-and-down opportunity. The other 16 holes resulted in pars; eight of them came by hitting the green in regulation and two-putting, mostly missing mid-range birdie opportunities. The other eight came through up-and-downs after missing the green.

“I played a lot better than I scored every day; that’s the hard part,” McGirt said. “It gets old when you keep shooting as high as you can possibly shoot every day. I hit a lot of really good shots; there’s not a whole lot I need to go work on, but I could definitely drive the ball a little better. You get out of position around here off the tee and it gets a little tough.”

McGirt, playing the 2024 PGA Tour season with conditional status, played his third event of the season and posted his second-best result.

He is scheduled to play a U.S. Open local qualifying event on Monday in Hardeeville, South Carolina, hoping to qualify for another event close to his native Fairmont, with the championship at Pinehurst No. 2 in June.

His conditional PGA Tour status also gives him status on the Korn Ferry Tour, and he could potentially play some events there in the coming weeks, he said, including one in Raleigh beginning May 30, though he also plans to spend some time with his family this summer. He is listed in the field for this week’s AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City, but was undecided as of Sunday morning whether he would play.

“All in all, a pretty solid week, especially considering how I felt on Friday. Yesterday was a little better, but not too much. I saw some positives this week, and hopefully we can build off of it.”

Gotterup runs away from field for first Tour win

Sunday did not start too well for Chris Gotterup. But it finished with a trophy on the Dunes Club’s 18th green.

Beginning the day with a four-stroke lead, Gotterup overcame bogeys on the first two holes to shoot a final-round 67 and dominate the field for a six-shot win, his first on the PGA Tour.

“I felt pretty good to start the day, and obviously started off with two bogeys,” Gotterup said. “I was more calm than I thought I was going to be. I was definitely more nervous until I got here. But yeah, it was a great day. Definitely up and down. I wasn’t expecting it to just be smooth sailing.”

After the two opening bogeys, Gotterup played the next three holes in 4 under par, making a 7-foot birdie putt at the par-4 third, at 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 fourth and a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 fifth. The red-figure flurry gave the 24-year-old a five-stroke lead.

Davis Thompson briefly got as close as a two-stroke margin, when Gotterup bogeyed the 11th hole and Thompson birdied the 13th from two pairings ahead.

But a two-shot swing, when Gotterup birdied the 13th and Thompson made a surprising bogey on the par-5 15th, gave Gotterup a four-shot lead again — and he made a tap-in birdie at 15 and a 12-footer on 16 to extend the lead to six strokes with two holes remaining.

Gotterup finished it off with an 11-footer for birdie on the final green, finishing at 22 under par.

“Me and (caddie) A.J. were pretty dialed in, even though it might not have looked like it,” Gotterup said. “Sometimes grinded it out on some holes. But especially birdieing 18 like that and just finishing off how you’re supposed to finish off a tournament, it feels good.”

The win was his second career top-five finish on Tour after a tie for fourth at the 2022 John Deere Classic.

Thompson shot a final-round 68 to share second at 16 under with Alastair Docherty, who fired a 7-under 64 with eight birdies in just his second PGA Tour start and his first in five years.

Ryan McCormick, Beau Hossler, Kevin Yu, Ryan Fox and Jorge Campillo tied for fourth at 15 under, seven behind Gotterup. Robert McIntyre, who led after the opening round and was second after both the second and third rounds, shot 1-over 72 and faded to a tie for 13th.

Thorbjorn Oleson, in the fifth group off on Sunday morning, shot a 10-under 61 to post a new course record, besting the previous mark of 63 set by Jay Sigel in the 1994 Senior Tour Championship. Oleson jumped 45 positions to finish in a tie for 16th.

Blades Brown, a 16-year-old amateur making his PGA Tour debut, shot a 2-under-par 69 to finish tied for 26th.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.