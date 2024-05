RALEIGH — The Lumberton at Wakefield third-round 4A state playoff softball game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will now be played at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Raleigh.

The teams will meet in the playoffs for the second straight year after Wakefield won a second-round matchup last year in Lumberton. For a full preview story, click here.