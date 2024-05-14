6 individuals, 3 relays qualify for states

PEMBROKE — Red Springs’ Monica Washington won two field-event titles and two St. Pauls relay teams won relays at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A Mideast Regional. The meet began Friday at UNC Pembroke before being cut short by weather and resuming Monday at Southeast Alamance.

Six Robeson County athletes qualified for 10 events at the state championships by finishing in the top four at regionals, while three relay teams also advanced to states. The state meet will be Friday in Greensboro.

Washington earned titles in both the shot put and discus throw; the discus regional championship is the second straight for the Red Devils’ junior, while she also advanced to states for the second straight year in the shot put.

She won the discus with a throw of 99 feet, 8 inches, nearly four feet further than runner-up Tynyia Wells of Heide Trask. In the shot put, Washington threw 35-07.00, beating the N.C. School of Science & Math’s Aaliya Carson by 18 inches; Red Springs Javonastee McNeill was seventh at 29-04.50.

The victorious St. Pauls relays included the 4×200 and 4×400 teams. In the 4×200, Markeon Fletcher, Charles Johnson, Malachi Locklear and Theophilus Setzer ran the race in 1 minute, 29.70 seconds, nearly 3 1/2 seconds ahead of runner-up Nash Central at 1:33.13. Fairmont and Red Springs also ran the race; the Golden Tornadoes’ Jamir Jones, Emanuel Oxendine, Noah Singletary and Tariq Leggett were sixth at 1:33.80, while the Red Devils’ T.J. Ellerbe, Jasiah McRae, Jakelsin Mack and Curtis Wilson finished seventh in 1:34.61.

In the 4×400, Fletcher, Tykeem Oxendine, Setzer and Johnson finished in 3:27.22, again beating Nash Central for the title, with the runners-up just over one second behind at 3:28.24. Fairmont’s Travelius Leach, Jamir Jones, Leggett and Jaylen Jones narrowly missed advancing with a fifth-place finish at 3:31.47, which was 0.85 seconds behind fourth-place Seaforth. Red Springs’ Elijah Locklear, Zachary Baker, Jadien Brown and Timothy Putman finished 13th at 3:52.30.

The other local relay team to advance to states was St. Pauls’ 4×100, as Quintell McNeill, Jamarcus Smith, Malachi Locklear and Adrian Berry finished third at 44.11. Red Springs’ mack, Wilson, McRae and Ellerbe placed 10th at 45.09.

Fairmont’ Oxendine finished second in the 300-meter hurdles at 43.27 to qualify for states; he was nearly 1 1/2 seconds behind winner Asher Aldridge from Seaforth (41.83). Fairmont’s Malachi McKinnon was sixth in the race at 42.99 and St. Pauls’ Antonio Arnold finished eighth at 44.43.

Oxendine also qualified for states in the 110-meter hurdles by finishing fourth at 16.80 in the event final, running nearly a half-second faster than his 17.26 time in the preliminaries. St. Pauls’ Arnold was disqualified from the event.

Johnson ran second in the 400-meters for the Bulldogs at 50.02, finishing exactly one second behind Cummings’ Jonathan Paylor, who won the regional championship in the 100, 200 and 400 meters. Fairmont’s Leach also qualified for states with a third-place finish at 50.06.

Additionally, Leach secured a state berth in the 100-meter dash with a third-place finish at 10.93 in the event final. He was fourth in the preliminary heats at 11.07.

Red Springs’ Julian Evans-Bowen finished third in the shot put at 43-07 to advance, finishing just 13 inches behind winner Phillip Harris of N.C. School of Science & Math. Red Springs’ Kamarion McBryde was tied for ninth at 38-01. Evans-Bowen also finished 11th in the discus at 111-07.

St. Pauls’ Hope Morgan will return to states in two disciplines after finishing fourth in both. In the high jump, she finished at 4-08.00, with teammate Jaiden Morrison in fifth at the same score to just miss advancing.

In the long jump, Morgan was fourth at 17-04.75. Red Springs’ Macaiden Henburg was 14th at 13-07.75.

Boys results among non-state qualifiers included the 4×800 relay, with St. Pauls’ team of Brandon Tuggle, Tyler Thackeray, Matthew Holloman and Anthony Lopez in fifth at 9:24.06 and Red Springs’ Emiliano Ramirez Oropeza, Baker, Brown and Putman eight at 9:35.66.

St. Pauls Markeon Fletcher was sixth in long jump at 21-04.00.

Other St. Pauls girls results included: the 4×200 relay team of Haleigh Yambo, Morgan, Morrison and Akeelah Hurley in seventh at 1:53.74; Hurley in 10th in the 100-meter dash preliminaries at 13.19; and the 4×200 relay team of Michaya Bowens, Hurley, Yambo and Morrison in 12th at 56.35.

Red Springs’ Elijah Lowery finished 15th in triple jump at 36-09.

St. Pauls’ boys finished fifth in the team competition with 42 points, Fairmont was 10th with 35 and Red Springs 18th with nine.

Red Springs’ girls finished 11th with 22 points and St. Pauls was 14th with 16.

Pirates, Rams compete at 4A regional

The track teams from Lumberton and Purnell Swett also competed in regionals at the 4A level Friday in Southern Pines.

Lumberton girls finished in sixth, seventh and eighth in the shot put, missing the top-four placement required to advance to states. Wyntergale Oxendine was sixth at 33-00.00, Andrea Brown seventh at 32-01.50 and Janya Rolland eighth at 31-11.25. Oxendine’s throw was just 1 1/2 inches behind the fourth-place finisher.

Rolland also finished seventh in the discus with a throw of 90-2.

The best local boys result came from Lumberton’s Jacoby Pevia, who was sixth in the 400-meters at 50.62. Purnell Swett’s Chase Harris was 13th in the race with a 52.41.

Lumberton’s Jalen Terry-Winston was 12th in the shot out with a throw of 42-8, with Purnell Swett’s Kaede Collins 15th at 39-9.

Lumberton’s Reggie Bush finished 14th in the long jump with an 18-6.75.

The best relay showing came from the Lumberton 4×800 team of Dakoda Hunt, Mason West, Nathan Lawson and Korbyn Walton, which completed the race in 10th in 8:37.35. Purnell Swett’s Collins, Harris, Aiden Locklear and Lonnie Maynor finished 16th in 9:14.39.

Lumberton’s 4×400 team of Pevia, Hunt, West and Walton was 13th in 3:34.44. The Pirates’ 4×100 team of Josiah Jackson, Anthony Barnwell, Bush and Isaiah Felder was 14th in 44.35.