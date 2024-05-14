MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The title of “Golf Capital of the World” may be self-declared by some of the tourism marketing folks in Myrtle Beach, but with dozens of courses up and down the coastline, it’s not being argued by much of anyone.

So, as someone fairly familiar with the Myrtle Beach golf scene having played a good bit of competitive junior golf in the area, the lack of professional golf involvement on the Grand Strand always puzzled me. Not just the PGA Tour, which had never contested an event in Myrtle Beach, but the other major professional tours too, with no tournament in the area on any tour people have heard of since the Champions Tour left in 2000.

But that all changed last weekend at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic, as the Grand Strand got to show off what a golf-crazed community it really is and the PGA Tour’s initial visit drew rave reviews.

Over 15,000 people showed up at the Dunes Club on Saturday; event organizers had expected only about 10,000. While yes, other Tour events do draw more fans, they’re also long-established mainstays in their respective communities, and also have stronger fields, while the Myrtle Beach Classic was being played as an alternate event alongside the Wells Fargo Championship, one of the Tour’s “signature events” being contested in Charlotte.

(As an aside: if Myrtle Beach is going to be an alternate event, can it at least not be played the same weekend as Wells Fargo, and also the NASCAR race at Darlington? Some people may want to attend multiple of these on the weekend, and can’t. Just my two cents.)

Tournament champion Chris Gotterup said the crowds gave the tournament a great atmopshere comparable to other Tour stops.

“Obviously this isn’t a main-main event, but it felt like it,” the 24-year-old first-time Tour winner said. “My group Saturday and Sunday was multiple rows deep coming down the stretch. They were cheering me on, and it definitely kept me in the mix mentally and just kept my juices going. I couldn’t say anything but good things about the tournament and all the people that came out and supported this week.”

This all came with the game’s household names at Wells Fargo. Brandt Snedeker, a nine-time Tour winner and former FedExCup champion now battling his game in his 40s after injuries, was the winningest player in the field and didn’t threaten the cut line; Joel Dahmen, a rank-and-file Tour member who came to a moderate level of notoriety through being documented in the Netflix series “Full Swing,” was arguably the most famous, and finished tied for 59th.

But while the fans may not have known much about who they were cheering for at the top of the leaderboard over the weekend, they still kept up the support throughout.

And while the community showed up, the Dunes Club showed out, proving itself as a worthy test for the field.

The par-71 Robert Trent Jones design averaged a 69.848 for the week, just over one stroke under par — what the pros call a fair setup. The front nine played as the tougher side, at 34.856 on the par-35, only fractionally under par.

“I kept telling people leading up to the tournament, they were like ‘oh, I don’t want to go to Myrtle Beach, it’s going to be another typical beach course,’ and I’m like ‘trust me, it’ll be one of the five best courses you play out here all year,’” said Fairmont native William McGirt, who finished tied for 63rd. “And condition-wise, I’d put it right up there with Muirfield (Village). Greens are perfect, fairways are perfect. Everything about it is pretty darn good, and look at the crowds we’re getting out here.”

McGirt called the Dunes Club one of the top-10 courses he’s played, reminded “how good it is” after having only played it once before last week, 27 years ago just before his freshman year at Wofford.

Gotterup, who beat the field by six strokes after four rounds in the mid-60s, said the wind off the nearby Atlantic Ocean provided the challenge.

‘The wind was kind of funky all four days,” Gotterup said. “It would switch here and there. It made the course play different every day, which is fun. Obviously the course is in amazing shape. Greens were great. There’s not a whole lot wrong with what’s going on out there. There’s definitely some tough holes. I really, really enjoyed playing it.”

In addition to how the course played inside the ropes, compliments were given on the tournament’s organization.

The event’s success begs the question: is it possible that the Myrtle Beach Classic could work its way into a better spot on the PGA Tour schedule? While I have no intel here, I do wonder if the long-term plan could perhaps be as a standalone event on Tour, and that it was established initially as an alternate event to see how it goes. The Tour has a four-year contract with the Dunes Club, meaning the event will be back in some fashion through 2027.

“As good as this event is, it deserves a standalone date, it doesn’t need to be an opposite-field event,” McGirt said. “We’ve got a couple that we can get rid of and replace it with something like this. … As far as the golf course goes and what they’ve presented us with this week, it’s top of the class right now, it’s pretty darn good.”

After the event was such a hit on the Grand Strand this year, imagine what it might look like in the future if the field actually includes some of the game’s biggest stars.

If high-ranked players, current major champions and the like end up in Myrtle Beach in future years, the phrase “Golf Capital of the World” could take on an added meaning.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.