ST. PAULS — UNC Pembroke swimming coach Oscar Roverato will hold swimming camps this summer in St. Pauls.

Camps will begin on June 3. Each camp will run from Monday through Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening.

Camps cost $80 per week; there is a discount if multiple family members participate. Registration will be open at the door each Monday.

The camps are typically held at UNCP, but due to renovations at the on-campus pool will be held at the pool at 625 East Blue Street in St. Pauls.

Camps include an officially certified trainer and NCAA coach; private, semi-private and group lessons; technique clinics; and an official certificate of graduation.

For more information, call 910-574-6393 or email [email protected].