PEMBROKE — After a historic season, in which the Lady Rams won 20 games and a share of the United-8 Conference championship, several Rams have also earned individual postseason accolades.

This includes Josie McLean, who was named the United-8 Offensive Player of the Year; Adisyn Bland, the conference Goalkeeper of the Year; and Alaric Strickland, the league’s Coach of the Year.

McLean, a junior forward, scored 39 goals with 20 assists, both career highs.

Bland, a junior goalkeeper, had 106 saves, with 4.6 per game, and had 10 shutouts.

The pair helped lead the Rams to a 20-2 record; in addition to the conference championship, the Rams also won the Robeson Cup title for the third straight year, and reached the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs. Strickland oversaw a seven-win improvement from last season.

Five Rams and three Lumberton players also earned All-Conference recognition. Purnell Swett’s Sarah Hunt, Kyndallon Oxendine and Jahna Locklear earned first-team selections, along with Lumberton’s Chloe Hammonds.

Hunt, a freshman midfielder/defender, scored 18 goals with 28 assists for the Rams; Oxendine, a freshman midfielder, had 19 goals with eight assists; and Locklear, a junior defender, had 10 goals and two assists.

Hammonds, a senior defender for the Pirates, had three goals while anchoring the back line.

Purnell Swett’s Anileigh Locklear and Ava Giles earned second-team All-Conference honors.

Anileigh Locklear, a junior forward, had nine goals with nine assists. Giles, a junior midfielder/forward, had eight goals and one assist.

Lumberton freshman forward Makenna Bell and sophomore defender Sydnea Jones each earned honorable-mention selections.