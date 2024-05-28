PEMBROKE — Whatever sports interest a kid may have, there’s a good chance that The University of North Carolina at Pembroke athletic department will have a camp for them this summer.

Camps will be held for football, boys and girls basketball, volleyball and swimming. Additional camps in other sports are still to be announced.

Information about all camps is available at https://uncpbraves.com/sports/2016/6/10/sports-camps.

Football

Mark Hall Football Camps will be led by the UNCP head football coach throughout the summer.

Camp costs include the camp, housing, meals and a t-shirt. They are open to rising seventh through 12th graders.

Elite DL Camps and Elite OL/Tight End Camps will each be held June 14-15 and July 12-13. Both camps begin at 1 p.m. on the first day. The cost is $200.

UNCP Prospect Camp will be June 29, beginning at 11 a.m., for all players. Cost is $50.

Team camps are also available. Sessions will be held July 8-10, July 15-17, July 22-24 and Aug. 2-4. Space is limited to the first six teams who sign up for each session. The cost is $250 per team plus $160 per player or coach.

A 7v7 Shootout will be held July 13 beginning at 9 a.m. The cost for each team is $250.

Registration for all camps is available at https://uncpbraves.com/sports/2016/6/10/sports-camps.

For more information, contact assistant coach John Wheeler at 910-775-4233 or [email protected].

Boys basketball

Multiple camps will be held for boys basketball players, hosted by UNCP head coach Drew Richards at the English E. Jones Center.

The Drew Richards Basketball Youth Camp will be held June 10-13, from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day. The camp is open to rising kindergarten through ninth graders. The cost is $120.

The Drew Richards Basketball Middle School Elite Camp will be held Aug. 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is open to sixth to eighth graders and costs $80.

The Drew Richards Basketball High School Elite Camp will be held Aug. 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is open to ninth to 12th graders and costs $100.

Registration for all boys basketball camps is available at http://www.drewrichardsbasketballcamp.com/camps.php.

For more information, contact assistant coach Chris Sause at 910-521-6344.

Girls basketball

Two camps will also be held for girls basketball players.

Elite Camp I is scheduled for June 11, with Elite Camp II set for Aug. 14, with both scheduled for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Both camps are open to ninth to 12th graders and cost $70.

Registration for both camps is available at http://www.uncpwbbelitecamp.com/camps.php.

For more information, contact associate head coach Donald Bohanon at 910-521-6313.

Volleyball

The Elite Overnight Camp for volleyball will be held July 19-20 for students from ninth to 12th grades.

The camp costs $200, or $150 for commuters. Registration is available at https://campscui.active.com/orgs/PushForwardLLC?&e4q=4fb6161e-9be4-4554-a271-d3640aa93c66&e4p=78396209-9a98-442b-b953-cc914a96f546&e4ts=1716922145&e4c=active&e4e=snlvcmpscui00001load&e4rt=Safetynet&e4h=0be27d9f78eac23e4cb3fcb01b492461#/selectSessions/3458239.

A high school team camp will also be held July 26-27.

For more information, contact head coach Jaleesa Harper at 910-775-4108 or [email protected].

Swimming

Swimming camps with UNCP head coach Oscar Roverato will be held in St. Pauls throughout the summer.

Camps will begin on June 3 and run throughout the summer. Each camp will run from Monday through Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening.

Camps cost $80 per week; there is a discount if multiple family members participate. Registration will be open at the door each Monday.

The camps are typically held at UNCP, but due to renovations at the on-campus pool will be held at the pool at 625 East Blue Street in St. Pauls.

Camps include an officially certified trainer and NCAA coach; private, semi-private and group lessons; technique clinics; and an official certificate of graduation.

For more information, call 910-574-6393 or email [email protected].