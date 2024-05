The Pembroke Soccer Association’s age 16 and under team, PSA United 08, won the Seaside Soccer Classic, held May 18-19 in Wilimington.

The Pembroke Soccer Association’s age 19 and under team won the Williamsburg Invitational for the third year in a row. PSA United 05/06 won the championship in a penalty kick shootout. The tournament was held Saturday and Sunday in Williamsburg, Virginia.

