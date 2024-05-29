Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland, left, gives his team instructions as Jenna Locklear, right, prepares for a throw in during an April 9 game against Lumberton in Pembroke. Strickland was named Robeson County Coach of the Year.

As the game of soccer continues to grow in Robeson County, the performances at the high-school level continue to get better and better each year.

This year, once again, saw many great individual seasons. Some contributed to a great team campaign as well, with Purnell Swett’s shared United-8 Conference championship.

Here is the best of Robeson County girls soccer for the 2024 season — with almost the entire All-County team set to come back next year.

Player of the Year

Josie McLean has shown improvement in each of her three seasons playing varsity soccer at Purnell Swett, and each year has earned Robeson County Player of the Year recognition.

This spring, she had career highs with 39 goals and 20 assists, helping lead the Rams to a historic 20-win season.

For more on McLean’s season, see the related story here.

Goalkeeper of the Year

As Purnell Swett made its run to the United-8 Conference regular-season co-championship, it did so with a strong offense, but also strong goal prevention.

Junior keeper Adisyn Bland has been named Robeson County Goalkeeper of the Year for the second straight season.

“Adisyn really improved this year,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “She was a vocal leader out of the back, and her positioning and understanding of how to set herself for when a shot was being taken was much more improved this season. She knew she didn’t have backup really, so it was hers to own.”

Bland allowed 23 goals in 22 games this season, with a 1.269 goals allowed average. She made 101 saves, 4.6 per game.

“I think she was really more focused this season about taking on the position and really doing her best,” Strickland said. “And you could see that by the way she handled herself in the back during big games, and how vocal she was with the defense and trying to instruct them about attacking players.”

Bland has one more year of high school soccer remaining, and Strickland is excited about continued growth from his goalkeeper.

“I’m looking for the same improvement that she came in this season with,” Strickland said. “Hopefully her goal kicks and punts are more consistent; that’s what we’re asking her this offseason to work on. And just getting more confident in controlling the box that she’s in charge of in the back.”

Coach of the Year

After leading Purnell Swett to its best season in program history, Alaric Strickland has been named Robeson County Coach of the Year, the fifth straight completed season in which he has earned the award.

The Rams went 20-2, a seven-win improvement from last season. The team hosted a state playoff game for the first time in its history.

“The improvement for this team was there was competition at almost every position this season,” Strickland said. “When you have competition at positions, you’re going to get the best out of your team because they don’t want to lose their starting positions. That’s what I think pushed the girls, and the incoming freshmen that came in really paid huge dividends for us as well, with Kyndallon (Oxendine), Sarah (Hunt) and Brooklyn (Jones).”

As a strong junior class matured a year, the additions of those three freshman, including Oxendine and Hunt at midfield, were especially key to the Rams’ success.

“Those two, Sarah and Kyndallon, just came in and I put them in the center for a reason, because I knew they could handle the position, and they had the technical ability to be able to handle that position, and they played it better than I even thought they would,” Strickland said. “As the season progressed, I thought they both became more comfortable playing with each other and against our opponents, and it’s only going to get better for them.”

The majority of the Rams team, including all seven of its All-County selections, will be back next year, and look forward to playing another year under Strickland.

“He sees things on the field that we don’t see while we’re playing, and every practice that we have is relating to something that we can use in the game,” McLean said. “His soccer IQ is very high and very respectable. He explains things well, and he absolutely deserves it, 100%. He’s a great coach and I’m very proud to be able to play under him, it’s something that I’m very grateful for.”

All-County Team

Sarah Hunt, Fr., MF, Purnell Swett — 18 goals, 28 assists

Kyndallon Oxendine, Fr., MF, Purnell Swett — 19 goals, eight assists

*Jahna Locklear, Jr., D, Purnell Swett — 10 goals, two assists while controlling back line

*Anileigh Locklear, Jr., F, Purnell Swett — nine goals, nine assists

*Ava Giles, Jr., F, Purnell Swett — eight goals, one assist

Chloe Hammonds, Sr., D, Lumberton — three goals, contributed to nine shutouts

Sydnea Jones, So., D, Lumberton — contributed to nine shutouts

Makenna Bell, Fr., F, Lumberton — eight goals, two assists

Angelique Arezmendi, So., D, Red Springs — 15 takeaways per game

Monserrat Villagomez Ruiz, Jr., F, Red Springs — 11 goals, six assists

*Thanya Garcia, Jr., MF/F, St. Pauls — offensive leader for the Bulldogs

* — denotes 2023 All-County selection

Honorable Mention

Purnell Swett’s Alexis Locklear, Wren Jacobs, Brooklyn Jones and Maryah Locklear, Lumberton’s Anahy Carrera and Linsi Campos Padilla and Red Springs’ Genesis Morales Lara each earned honorable-mention selections.

The All-County Team and postseason awards are selected by The Robesonian sports staff with input from coaches.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.