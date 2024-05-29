PEMBROKE — Hard work in the classroom and on the field paid dividends for Jai Deese and Mackenzie Collins who were named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team.

The announcement marked the eighth time the program has been represented on the distinguished list. It is the third time that the Black & Gold have had multiple people earn the recognition.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must compete in four competitions or finish in the top eight at their respective conference meet. A student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at her current institution. The cumulative grade point average may not be rounded up to 3.50.

An everyday starter for the Braves, Deese, a Pembroke native, posted a 3.5 cumulative grade point average while working towards her master’s degree in Sports Administration.

A native of Newport, Collins maintained a 3.57 cumulative grade point average and earned her bachelor’s degree in Exercise and Sports Science earlier this month.

Braves outdoor track & field teams land three on USTFCCCA All-Region Team

The UNC Pembroke track & field team continued a long-standing tradition for itself when three student-athletes were named to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Outdoor All-Southeast Region team.

Cole Thomas earned the honor in the pole vault for the second time in his career, while Alycia Artman and Carina Fiorucci each picked up their first selection in the discus and pole vault, respectively.

The announcement marks the 13th consecutive season both the men’s and women’s squads have been represented on the All-Region team.

The top five individuals in each event from each region earned all-region honors, in addition to each of the members of the region’s top three relay teams. The regions used for this award include the Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West.

The announcement marks the tenth-straight season that the Black & Gold has had multiple student-athletes on the distinguished list.