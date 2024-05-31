PEMBROKE – Joey Rezek continued to add to his postseason honors when the senior was named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-American Team, the organization announced.

Rezek earned first-team honors at the designated hitter position, becoming just the eighth Brave in program history to be named a first-team All-American, and the first since River Ryan in 2021.

The release marked the second All-American honor of the postseason for Rezek, as the Colfax native was named a third-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) last week.

Rezek finished with a Conference Carolinas-leading .421 batting average (83-for-197) that complemented 41 extra-base hits including 22 HR, with 76 RBI, and a single-season school record 77 runs, while also picking up Conference Carolinas Tournament MVP honors as the Braves won the title.