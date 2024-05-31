Lumberton native overcomes setbacks, injuries to claim bench press gold

AUSTIN, Texas — Lumberton can claim one of its own as a world champion.

Michael Dudley’s experience at the International Powerlifting Federation World Championships got off to a tough start. He’d overcome an even bigger setback in the months before the competition. But after his final bench press lift Sunday in Austin, Texas, the Lumberton native took the title.

“All of the training, preparation, all of the people who believed in me, everything rushed to my head at one time and it was a very emotional moment for me,” Dudley said.

The 37-year-old won the 105-kilogram (231-pound) weight classification with a bench press of 242.5 kilograms (535 pounds), 10 pounds more than any other competitor in his class was able to successfully lift.

With the best lift from three attempts set to count as each competitor’s score, Dudley was unsuccessful on his first attempt at 230 kilograms. He tried again at 230 on the second attempt, and completed the lift, but was only in fourth place with just one attempt to go.

Dudley made a sizable jump to attempting a 242.5-kilogram lift, and was successful in that attempt. Kazakhstan’s Vyacheslav Tsoy, who was the leader before the final round with a 232.5-pound lift, tried to match at 242.5, but was unsuccessful.

“The third round, I guess the (national team) coach felt some confidence in me, he was trying to get us a medal,” Dudley said. “He tried to talk me into going for a third place, and I told him that I had a shot for first and I think he should put it on the bar. They loaded it up and I picked it up. It was a crazy experience, a lot of different countries, a lot of support from everybody, and we got the gold.”

Dudley was making his second appearance at the world championships, and bested a third-place finish from 2019.

Dudley was one of three American lifters to earn a gold-medal, helping Team USA to a second-place finish behind Japan in the team standings.

But despite Dudley winning his way to the world championships with his performance at the national championship in January, and entering worlds as the top seed in his classification, his experience almost didn’t happen.

Dudley suffered injuries in a car accident on Jan. 30, just days after nationals. The worst of his injuries was a separated AC joint in his shoulder which would severely affect his ability to lift.

“It was scary, because I had just been invited to the biggest competition of my life a couple days prior,” Dudley said. “(My coach Nick Guidice) was very optimistic, but I didn’t think I was going to be able to make it. But we just kept going and going.”

Powerlifters already go through intense training, even when 100% healthy; the injuries required Dudley to adapt his training plan to allow the shoulder to heal enough to compete in May.

“It affected everything (with training). We had to adapt; we could only work out what I had to do with my pain. I dealt with some pain with some of the key exercises that we typically do; I couldn’t, so we had to make modifications and work around the injury.”

“I wouldn’t give up,” Guidice said in a social media post profiling Dudley’s journey. “I told him to rest, assured him we would make every play possible when we could play it, and not to worry about the future. After a month Mike was back in the gym, and we discovered that he could do incline bench with some pain. I created a new program prioritizing incline bench as our main movement for pressing. After a few sessions Mike was pushing reasonable weight, not far off from his historic best performances on incline.”

Because of the unique training for the circumstances, Dudley said he and those around him weren’t even fully sure what he was capable of entering the world championships.

“When we got the world meet, we were kind of blind and didn’t know what I could do because my training wasn’t so good,” Dudley said. “But we came in fully confident in my abilities; (Guidice was) more confident than I was, and it worked out.”

Dudley says he still has pain in his shoulder when he lifts; he didn’t seek any medical attention beyond X-rays after the accident because he felt doctors would tell him he couldn’t compete, but has an appointment soon to seek additional treatment.

He plans to compete again next January at another IPF world open competition in Norway. While 2024 is an Olympic year, powerlifting is not a part of the current Olympic program — despite sponsorship of the sport from the International Olympic Committee.

Dudley was a varsity wrestler at Lumberton High School and began lifting while a student at the school. He recently retired from the Navy and currently resides in Virginia Beach, but said he is hoping to relocate back home to Robeson County in the near future.

He said he hopes his powerlifting success can inspire others in his hometown and beyond.

“I’m raised in Lumberton,” Dudley said. “I just want everybody to know that they can accomplish what I accomplish, if you put yourself around the right set of people, the right leadership, anything is possible.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.