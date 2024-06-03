PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke baseball seniors Joey Rezek and Kody O’Connor each picked up another postseason honor when the duo was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Division II All-American Team.

Rezek, a second-team selection, and O’Connor, a third-team honoree, become the 39th and 40th All-Americans over the program’s last 17 seasons.

Rezek becomes just the eighth Brave in program history to be named an All-American by the ABCA, NCBWA, and D2CCA organizations. O’Connor also previously earned an All-American selection from the NCBWA.

Rezek settled into the DH role and had a breakout season, hitting .421 (83-for-197) in 51 starts, while also adding 19 doubles, 22 home runs, and 76 RBI. The senior from Colfax led Conference Carolinas and broke the UNCP single-season record for runs with 77. The Conference Carolinas Tournament MVP and first-team All-Conference selection logged 21 multi-hit games and a team-leading 24 multi-RBI games, while also going a perfect 14-for-14 in the stolen base department. Rezek also provided a .521 on base percentage and an .853 slugging percentage for a 1.374 OPS.

An everyday starter in right field for the Braves, O’Connor compiled a .362 (77-for-213) batting average in 56 starts this season to go along with 18 doubles, 19 homers, and a team-high 78 RBI. The Lebanon, Ohio native also drew 33 walks and was hit by a team-high 18 pitches, while logging a .478 on base percentage and a .714 slugging percentage for 1.192 OPS. The first-team All-Conference and Conference Carolinas All-Tournament Team selection racked up a team-leading 25 multi-hit games this season, and also chipped in with eight stolen bases and three outfield assists.

The duo combined to hit .348 with 67 doubles, 62 home runs, and 257 RBI in their two seasons in the Black & Gold.