PEMBROKE — Purnell Swett has relieved Jeff Lamb of his duties as head baseball coach, the school confirmed to The Robesonian Monday. Lamb was informed of the decision Thursday.

“Administration just decided to go in a different direction,” Purnell Swett athletic director Robert McLean told The Robesonian.

Lamb has been the Rams head coach for the last seven seasons. He was 81-67 overall, with a 52-31 record in conference play.

“We had a lot of success while we were there and left the program better than what it was,” Lamb told The Robesonian. “At the end of the day, that’s what you try to do as a coach. We’ve sent guys to play college ball every year, and hopefully the guy that comes in behind me can continue to build on the successes we’ve had over the last seven years.”

The Rams were 18-9 this spring with an 11-3 United-8 Conference mark, finishing second in the league and reaching the second round of the 4A state playoffs. Lamb also led Purnell Swett to a share of the United-8 regular season championship in 2023, a program-best third-round playoff run in 2021 and a Robeson County Slugfest championship in 2019.

Purnell Swett also won a share of the United-8 Conference regular-season championship in 2023, and also made a program-best third-round playoff run in 2021.

“I thank Coach Lamb for all his work, and what he’s done for the community,” McLean said.

Lamb was head coach at West Columbus before coming to Pembroke; he also previously coached at South Stanly High School and Stanly Community College.

Despite the developments, Lamb said he has no hard feelings towards Purnell Swett and reflected positively on his time at the school.

“I enjoyed it. I was lucky to work with a lot of, I had a lot of great people around me, a lot of great assistants, a lot of guys helped me through the process,” Lamb said. “They’re a big part of the success we had while we were there. It’s not one person, it’s a program, and I feel like we’re leaving the program in good shape.”

Purnell Swett will now search for a replacement, as the next head coach will inherit a program that has won nearly 65% of its games over the last two seasons.

“Of course, we’re looking for someone with a proven track record,” McLean said. “Someone that is ready to come out and continue building on the success that Coach Lamb has had. … And someone that the community will continue to support.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.