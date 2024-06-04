7 Rams earn All-Region recognition

PEMBROKE — Soccer fans and insiders in Robeson County already knew Josie McLean was among the best players in the state. Recognition earned Monday proved it.

McLean was named to the 4A All-State team by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association.

The junior forward scored 39 goals with 20 assists in her junior season this spring, both career highs. She was named Robeson County Player of the Year by The Robesonian for the third straight season.

“What I was most impressed about Josie’s season was even though she was double-teamed and triple-teamed at times during games this season, it didn’t affect her attitude-wise or her work rate,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said after the season. “She just kept plugging along and just kept working and trying to get the job done … The way she’s not forcing anything, she knows she has teammates to help her out if she gets into a double-team situation. She’s finding open teammates and they’re finding the open player, and the ball’s still moving; that’s a huge plus.”

In addition to McLean’s All-State laurels, she and six other Purnell Swett players were named to the 4A All-Region team for Region 4. Adisyn Bland, Ava Giles, Sarah Hunt, Anileigh Locklear, Jahna Locklear and Kyndallon Oxendine earned All-Region honors.

Bland, a junior goalkeeper, allowed just 23 goals in 22 games this season, with a 1.269 goals allowed average and 101 saves, which was 4.6 per game; she was also named Robeson County Goalkeeper of the Year by The Robesonian.

Giles, Hunt and Oxendine starred at midfield for the Rams; Hunt, with 18 goals and 28 assists, and Oxendine, with 19 goals and eight assists, are both freshmen and Giles, with eight goals and one assist, is a junior.

Anileigh Locklear, a junior forward, scored nine goals with nine assists. Junior defender Jahna Locklear anchored the defensive backfield for the Rams and scored 10 goals with two assists.

The accolades for these Rams come after a 20-2 season in which the team won a share of the United-8 Conference regular-season championship and hosted a state playoff game for the first time in program history; 20 wins was a program record.