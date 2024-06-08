From the fringe

Pinecrest Country Club news

Team Deese won the Juneteenth Tournament with a score of 56, winning in a scorecard playoff over the team of Jesse Brewer, Sammy Brewers, Dewitt Howard and Craig Everett.

Bruce Mullis, Adrian Lowery, Brian Haymore and Hannah Luckett won the Chamber of Commerce golf tournament with a score of 55. Jim Rice, Jason Rice, Connor Bridgman and Tommy Davis finished second with a 57.

The John Wayne Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament will be played on June 8. It is a four-man captain’s choice format with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $60 per player, including golf, prizes and lunch. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first- and second-place teams.

Roy Williamson and Cliff Nance were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a score of 62, winning by three strokes over runners-up Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins. Special prize winners were Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine. Closest to the hole winners were Tiger Will, Jimmy Dyson and Al Wall.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Low reported scores this week include: John Haskins with a 70, Phillip Wallwork 73, Bobby Campbell 75, Dean Hunt 77, Donnie Beck 77, Jimmy Dail 78, Ryan Hundley 79 and Bob Antone 79.

Fairmont Golf Club news

A Texas Scramble Tournament will be played at Fairmont Golf Club on Saturday, June 22 with an 11 a.m shotgun start. This will be a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $45 for members and $50 for non-members which includes all golf fees, meals before and after play, and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a three-stroke victory over Greg Dial and Gurney Bullard. Craig Hampton and Dennis Gustufson were the winners of the second flight with Danny Glasscock and J.T. Powers coming in second place. The third-flight winners were Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson followed by Gene Brumbles and Bobby Benton. Greg Dial, Bucky Beasley, Craig Hampton and Danny Glasscock were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, June 20 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Tommy Davis with a 70, Mitch Grier 72, Tracey Hunt 73, Donald Arnette 73, Rickey Hamilton 73, Butch Lennon 73, Cliff Nance 74, James Thompson 75, Barry Leonard 75, Joey Todd 75, Danny Glasscock 76, Vince Powers 77, Marty Hunt 77, Jason Rice 77, Mark Madden 77 and Tom Lee 78.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].