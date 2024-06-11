The West Robeson Blue AA Dixie Youth Baseball team won the District 9 championship in at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. The tournament ran from Saturday through Monday. Needing to beat Lumberton Maroon twice, West Robeson Blue won 7-5 and 8-3 to take the title. They advance to the state tournament in Dunn in two weeks. Pictured in the front row, from left, are players Jace Bullard, Jase Chavis, Candon Locklear, Jaxon Bullard, Nixan Jacobs. In the second row, from left, are Kendall Hunt, Caniyah Bullard, Atticus Dial, Braxon Locklear, Landon Hunt and Asher Freeman. In the back row, from left, are coaches Kim Locklear, manager Eric Freeman, Lathan Bullard and Caleb Jacobs.