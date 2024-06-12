Summer youth sports camps will soon be underway at local high schools, with different sport options available and at various locations.

Below is a summary of some of the camps that will be offered.

Lumberton

The Lumberton softball program will hold Pirate Softball School from Tuesday, June 18 through Thursday, June 20 at Lumberton High School. It is led by the Lumberton softball coaching staff and current Pirates players, as well as Pirates softball alumni including UNC Wilmington’s Morgan Britt and Louisburg College’s LeeAnn Nobles.

The camp is designed to teach advanced skills and strategies of the game, with “intense” training for advanced players including instruction, drills and competition.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon each day and is open to ages 7-14 and the cost is $60. Registration is available on the first day of camp.

For more information, contact Will Britt at 910-740-9117.

Fairmont

The Jordan Waters Football Camp will be held on Saturday, July 29 at Fairmont High School. It is open to rising second through 12th graders. Former Fairmont football standout and current N.C. State running back Jordan Waters will be leading the camp.

For more information, contact Tonya Fleming at [email protected].

Fairmont girls basketball coach Marcus Thompson will be holding a basketball camp on July 20. N.C. State guard Saniya Rivers and former North Carolina guard Justin Watts are scheduled to attend.

For more information, contact Marcus Thompson at 919-757-9192.

Purnell Swett

The Purnell Swett football team will hold a youth football camp on Friday, July 26. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and the cost is $10.

For more information contact head coach Josh Deese at [email protected].